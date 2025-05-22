Liberia: Civil Society Group Urges Rigorous Negotiations in Railway Access Discussions, Warns Against 'Praise Mindset'

Monrovia — A Liberian civil society organization, One Voice Liberia, has urged the government to proceed cautiously in ongoing railway access negotiations with concession companies, particularly Ivanhoe Liberia (High Power Exploration - HPX), warning against the return to a culture of weak and rushed deals.

The group, in a statement issued this week, cautioned members of the Inter-ministerial Concession Committee (IMCC) to resist any "praise-driven" negotiation mindset reminiscent of Liberia's historically poor concession agreements, referring to what they called the "Oui, Oui, Bon, Bon" era.

That term, the group says, symbolizes a pattern of Liberian negotiators accepting unfavorable terms without understanding the full implications--decisions that have cost the country greatly, including the loss of territory to colonial France.

"We cannot afford to repeat history," One Voice Liberia said. "The lessons from the 1920s and 1960s must guide us as we move forward in improving our economic landscape."

The caution comes amid ongoing discussions over access to the Yekepa-to-Buchanan railway, a key infrastructure corridor that currently serves ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) but is central to HPX's proposed mining operations in Guinea. The government, under President Joseph Boakai, has committed to strengthening transparency in concession agreements and ensuring they deliver inclusive economic benefits.

President Boakai has already issued Executive Order 112, creating the National Railway Authority (NRA), and Executive Order 136, which reinforces state ownership of railway assets and mandates an open-access, multi-user operating framework for the corridor.

One Voice Liberia emphasized that the railway holds regional significance and could transform trade across the Mano River Union, ECOWAS, and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) if properly managed.

However, sources close to the negotiations say AML is seeking to extend its operational control of the railway for another 25 years after the current Mineral Development Agreement expires in 2029. The civil society group criticized this as inconsistent with the independent operator model outlined by the government under the two executive orders.

The group also highlighted internal divisions within the IMCC, with some government officials reportedly advocating to maintain AML's position, arguing that incremental change is safer. In contrast, others aligned with the President's vision are calling for more transparency and a long-term independent operator to oversee the railway.

"The people supporting the President's reformist vision are facing intense opposition and media criticism," the group stated, calling for unity and vigilance in the negotiation process.

One Voice Liberia also expressed concern over AML's financial claims, noting that the company has reported no profits over its 18 years of operation in Liberia. The group called for an independent audit of AML's operations before any new agreements are finalized.

"We cannot afford any more 'Oui, Oui, Bon, Bon' scenarios," the statement concluded. "One Voice Liberia demands a unified and accountable approach to the negotiations ahead."