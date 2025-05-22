Liberia: Six Like Students Qualify to Represent Liberia At International Quizzing Tournament in the U.S.

Monrovia — The Liberia Institute for Knowledge and Excellence (LIKE) has announced that six of its students have qualified to represent Liberia at the 2025 edition of the International Quizzing Association (IQA) tournament, scheduled to take place in Virginia, United States of America.

LIKE's founder, Cllr. Phil Tapeh Dixon, made the disclosure on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, stating that the students were selected after completing a rigorous justification and selection process for the National High School Quizzing Team.

According to Cllr. Dixon, three of the six students hail from Montserrado County, while the remaining three represent Grand Bassa, Bong, and Margibi Counties. They were selected following three escalating qualification rounds.

The six qualified students are Smith Jackson, James Õråçlë Dargbeh, Mulbah Arkoi, D. Bendu Massaquoi, Mohammed Yamah and Leela Todd.

Cllr. Dixon emphasized that these students excelled in LIKE's internal quizzing programs, earning top scores across various categories. He noted that the International Quizzing Association, in partnership with the International Quiz Bowl Tournaments (IQBT), invited Liberia to participate in the prestigious National All-Star Academic Tournament (NASAT), which will be held in person for the first time in Virginia, USA.

"Liberia has participated in three previous IQA editions, all held virtually," Cllr. Dixon said. "This upcoming event will be our first in-person appearance. As a result of the invitation, we engaged students from five counties--Grand Bassa, Margibi, Bong, and Montserrado--through a competitive process to form the national high school team."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further explained that LIKE's qualification program began in March 2025 and was aligned with the OQL (Online Quiz League) World Championship. In April, students trained using the IQA's Hot100 and past NASAT question packets.

"These scores were carefully analyzed," Cllr. Dixon added. "From that, 16 candidates were selected--12 with the highest cumulative scores and four top performers from the second day of the qualifiers. They were grouped into four bands, and each participant played three matches against members from the other bands."

From that process, the top three scorers--Smith Jackson, James Õråçlë Dargbeh, and Mulbah Arkoi--earned automatic qualification. Simeone Barclay, a two-time NASAT participant, secured a spot due to his experience and will serve as team captain, succeeding D. Bendu Massaquoi, who has transitioned to the Career National Team.

The fifth spot went to Mohammed Yamah of Bong County, who brings a unique knowledge base to the team, while the final position was awarded to Leela Todd of First Assembly of God High School, recognized for her distinct answering style and as the top-performing female participant.

Cllr. Dixon expressed appreciation to all students who participated in the competition: "We wholeheartedly commend everyone who took part for their effort, courage, and enthusiasm."