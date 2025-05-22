Nigeria: My First Reaction Was to Resign After 2025 UTME Error - Oloyede

22 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede, revealed that he briefly contemplated resigning following a major technical error that disrupted the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The results of the 2025 UTME were released on May 9, with a performance breakdown showing that over 78% of candidates scored below 200 out of the maximum 400 points.

In response to widespread public outcry, JAMB launched an internal review and discovered a significant technical fault that had compromised the integrity of the results.

On May 14, Oloyede disclosed that the results of 379,997 candidates across 157 centres in Lagos and the south-east were impacted by the error.

He explained that a flawed server update from one of JAMB's technical service providers led to the failure to upload candidates' responses during the first three days of the exam. The issue went unnoticed until after the results were published.

JAMB subsequently organised a resit examination, which began on May 16 and continued beyond May 19.

Speaking at a meeting with chief external examiners, civil society organisations and stakeholders in the tertiary education sector on Wednesday in Abuja, Oloyede addressed the controversy and calls for his resignation. Some critics had alleged ethnic bias and sabotage about the UTME mishap.

"When it happened, my first reaction is to resign. But people advised me that the students will never forgive me because it will look like you abandoned them at such a time," Oloyede said.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.