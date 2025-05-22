Nigeria: Guinness Wraps Up Premier League Trophy Tour of Nigeria

Guinness, the bold and iconic brand from Nigeria's foremost total beverage company, Guinness Nigeria, has successfully concluded its Premier League Trophy Tour - delivering unforgettable experiences to thousands of passionate football fans across Nigeria.

The three-day, two-city tour, held in partnership with the Premier League, marked a milestone celebration of the beautiful game and Guinness Nigeria's 75-year legacy of inspiring boldness and connection.

Following a rousing start in Enugu, the tour closed out in Lagos, where fans had the rare opportunity to see and engage with the Premier League Trophy - the ultimate symbol of football excellence - up close.

But more than a showcase, the tour was a dynamic, immersive celebration of football, culture, and community.

Spanning both cities, Guinness curated its signature MatchDay experience - a multi-sensory football fan zone featuring 360-degree Guinness bars, personalized jersey booths, noise-cancellation headset replay zones, live performances, and interactive fan moments that brought the thrill of the Premier League to life.

Speaking during the press conference at the State House, Marina, His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commended Guinness Nigeria for its enduring contributions to national development and culture.

"It's exciting to see Lagos as part of this historic tour. Guinness has long been a part of our story -- from being the first destination for its brewery outside the UK, to its decades of social impact. It also feels great to have the real Premier League Trophy in Lagos.

"It reinforces something positive about our enthusiasm, and it is gratifying to know that this is specially brought to us by none other than a 75-year-old Guinness Nigeria. As Lagosians, we're excited to identify with Guinness as a socially responsible organization," Sanwo-Olu said.

The Managing Director and CEO of Guinness Nigeria, Girish Sharma, reflected on the success of the tour: "This has been an incredible journey -- not just for Guinness, but for every fan who showed up.

"Football is more than a game. It's community. It's passion. And through this tour, we've put fans at the centre of the action. Nigeria remains one of the world's most passionate football nations, and we're proud to have delivered this moment," he remarked.

Fans also expressed heartfelt appreciation for the once-in-a-lifetime experience. Malik Ibitoye, a Liverpool FC supporter who attended the Lagos tour, shared: "Seeing the Premier League Trophy in person was surreal -- like standing on the pitch at Anfield. Guinness created something unforgettable, and I'll carry this moment with me for life."

At the Lagos leg of the tour held at The Palms Shopping Mall, the Marketing and Innovation Director at Guinness Nigeria, Olayinka Bakare, added: "This wasn't just a trophy tour. It was a celebration of identity, pride, and shared joy. At Guinness, we are committed to curating bold, culturally relevant experiences that reflect the heartbeat of our consumers. This campaign reminded us of the power of sport to inspire and unite."

As Guinness Nigeria continues its 75th anniversary celebrations, the Premier League Trophy Tour stands as a bold symbol of what the brand represents: unforgettable moments, deep cultural resonance, and a commitment to bringing people together -- every day, everywhere.