Nigeria: Brand Finance Rates UBA Strongest Nigerian Brand, 13th Banking Brand Globally

Kayode Tokede

Brand Finance, a leading independent brand valuation consultancy, has rated United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) as the strongest financial institution in Nigeria for 2025, and becoming 13th strongest banking brand globally among the top 500 banking brands.

The Brand Finance in an independent report revealed that the Pan-African financial institution moved from 9th spot to become the strongest Nigerian Brand with a covets score of 92.4/100 and corresponding AAA+ Rating.

According to Brand Finance, the Nigeria 25, 2025 ranking highlights considerable shifts in the country's strongest brands, with banking brands rising through the ranks to dominate the top 10.

The top 10 firms are: Access Holdings Plc, Dangote Cement Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc. Others are UBA, First Holdco Plc, Stanbic IBTC Holding Company Plc, BUA Cement Plc and Glo.

"This demonstrates a growing recognition of the sector's resilience and adaptability, particularly as financial services play an increasingly crucial role in driving Nigeria's economy forward," the firm explained.

On UBA becoming the strongest Nigerian brand, Brand Finance explained that, "United Bank for Africa has risen from ninth position in 2024 to become the strongest Nigerian brand in 2025, with a BSI score of 92.4/100 and a corresponding AAA+ rating, the highest accolade for brand strength awarded by Brand Finance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Company Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"UBA performs strongly across all key research metrics, earning notably high scores in brand familiarity, preference, and consideration, indicating strong consumer trust and loyalty. Notably, the bank scores exceptionally well on price acceptance, outperforming other leading African peers - such as Capitec in South Africa and Equity Bank in Kenya - on this metric."

The report added that, "During this past year, UBA has prioritised digital banking, innovation, and technology investments, which are crucial drivers of brand strength in Africa's banking sector. The focus is aimed at improving the customer experience and deepening engagement with consumers going forward."

Commenting on the ranking, the Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communication, UBA, Alero Ladipo in a statement said, "This year's ranking is no coincidence; it is the result of deliberate planning, strategic investments, and an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction. We remain steadfast in our mission to adapt to the evolving landscape, ensuring we consistently deliver exceptional value and keep our customers delighted. UBA is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally."

Operating in twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.