Nigeria: Ikoyi Club Set for Zenith Bank Inter School Swimming Competition

The 2025 edition of the Zenith Inter-School Swimming Competition will take place at Ikoyi Club 1938 on Saturday May 24th.

About 20 schools are expected to converge on Ikoyi Club's swimming pool for the annual event which the 2025 edition is the 8th in the series.

The primary and secondary schools will compete for honours on the loaded day of interesting activities in the swimming pools of Ikoyi Club.

According to the Vice Chairman of the Swimming Section, Trish Okereke, all preparations have been made to ensure a hitch-free event.

The technical officials and coaches have been working round the clock to ensure the draws for all the events capture the scope for both the primary and secondary school cadre.

Events to be competed for include; Freestyle, Breaststroke, Backstroke, Individual medley, Relays and Team events.

The Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Adaora Umeoji, also said the outfit was committed to sports development at schools and grassroots levels.

"We are intentional with our sports events especially for the youth which, are aimed at catching them young and this swimming event is one of such events. We expect the kids to enjoy themselves and we promise to make it better every year," Umeoji said.

Chairman of the club's swimming section, Akinbulejo Onabolu, said arrangements have been on for the youth swimming competition in the past weeks.

"All the necessary things have been done to make the young swimmers enjoy themselves. We are committed to this event and we are very happy that our partners, Zenith Bank remain a strong supporter of our developmental initiatives."

In the 2024 edition of the Zenith Bank-Ikoyi Club Inter School Swimming, Grange School emerged champions in the Primary and Secondary School events of the competition.