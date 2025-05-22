Nigeria: Plateau - Despite Security Challenges, Mutfwang Raises Governance Bar

In this piece, Seriki Adinoyi writes that despite security challenges facing Plateau State, Governor Caleb Mutfwang has raised the bar of governance in terms of developmental strides.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has battled a myriad of security challenges since he assumed office in May, 2023. Indeed, he had surmounted it in 2024 with a few incidents of attacks before the recent resurgence that claimed over 100 victims.

Despite the challenges, the Governor has made salutary impacts across the length and breadth of the state touching all the sectors and all the citizens so much that even the opposition gave a glowing appraisal of his achievements. A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state recently said "let's put politics aside, Mutfwang surpassed all his predecessors in the area of transportation; he has brought succor to citizens since the removal of fuel subsidy."

Although from the outset, the Governor had it rough when he inherited decades-old security challenges with bandits and terrorists running riot across the state, he did not relent in deploying different strategies to bring the persistent attacks to barest minimum.

Two years on, the Governor has etched a commendable legacy, marking a significant chapter in the state's development journey, a development that has been attributed to his multifaceted approach to governance and rooted in transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness.

At the helm of his administration's agenda christened 'The Time Is Now' are three pillars - Peace, Security and Good Governance; Sustainable Economic Rebirth and Robust Physical and Infrastructural Development. This is aimed at enhancing security measures, promoting social inclusion, reinforcing good governance and; revitalizing and diversifying Plateau state's economy as well as constructing and maintaining comprehensive infrastructure that supports economic growth and improves the quality of life for Plateau citizens and visitors.

The tangible outcome of this strategic focus are becoming increasingly apparent, underscoring a resolute commitment to propel Plateau State towards unprecedented growth and prosperity.

The Governor had from the beginning prioritized the holistic development of the state when he immediately set to work rather than going after predecessor. His efforts have now ushered in a new breath of deep-seated love, trust, and confidence among citizens.

His leadership has successfully traced back the developmental missing-link in the state and laid a solid foundation that bolsters the current economic and infrastructural transformation. Despite occasional setbacks, remarkable successes have been recorded in peace and security initiatives.

The Governor's deliberate campaign to build trust and confidence is rapidly uniting people across faith and ethnic lines, while his infrastructure development strategy has created durable road networks within Jos/Bukuru Metropolis and across all 17 local government areas.

Security, Tourism, Agriculture, and Mineral Development--the key economic drivers of Governor Mutfwang's administration have been revolutionized and integrated through technological innovation to drive meaningful change and accelerate development. Transportation, Education, Health, and human capital development have not been left out, as these vital sectors have been given new life and enhanced using global best practices to speed up development.

Despite meeting a deeply distressed civil service; where salaries were not only delayed but had accumulated into a staggering backlog, plunging workers' morale to an all-time low, with long overdue outstanding promotion and years of unpaid pensions and gratuities, the Governor has turned around the fortune by approving the payment of outstanding gratuities, death benefits, and pension arrears dating as far back as 1986.

Pensions have been increased by 100%, and overdue staff promotions have been effected to boost morale. Regular remittance of check-off dues to workers' unions has also resumed.

The debt profile of the state has now been lowered from over N400 billion to N94 billion, and workers' salaries are now consistently paid after the outstanding five months salaries owed them were cleared. He acknowledged the sacrifices and support of workers and retirees, which led to the suspension of the strike and the commencement of salary and pension payments.

One area the Governor has really made a tremendous impact is transportation. On the day the new government was being sworn in at the centre, President Bola Tinubu declared that fuel subsidy was gone. The pronouncement threw the entire nation into confusion with sudden hike in transport fare by over 200%. It was particularly daunting in Plateau as the state transport ministry was in comatose due to neglect under the previous administration. The transportation infrastructure across the state--road, air, and rail--had virtually collapsed, contributing nothing significantly to Plateau State's economic downturn.

In pursuit of revitalizing the state's economy and attracting investors to harness its vast potential, Mutfwang implemented a comprehensive transportation revival strategy across multiple domains.

He took a decisive step by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ValueJet Aviation Limited to develop critical air routes; Abuja-Jos Route and Lagos-Jos Route

The development drastically reduced travel time between Jos and major cities, established daily flights on the Lagos-Jos route, and breaking the monopoly on ticket pricing, making air travel more affordable.

Similarly, Mutfwang has made significant investments in inter-state transportation, setting aside 15 buses for long-distance travel, now serving major routes including Bayelsa, Warri, Akwa Ibom, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Kano, and Kaduna. He also acquired 20 Toyota Sienna vehicles and 20 14-seater Toyota Hiace buses with security enhancements and tracking devices and audio surveillance capabilities for the Jos-Abuja route at subsidized rate.

With the first and second phases of the Tin City Metro initiative now launched, the state has 30 modern MAN-Diesel intra-city passenger buses equipped with Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, secure card payment systems, comprehensive video monitoring systems, and enhanced passenger safety features.

Government has also brokered a deal with the Nigerian Railway Corporation to rejuvenate the dormant rail transport and mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal on the populace. The envisaged train service is anticipated to invigorate economic activities, attract investments, bolster commerce, enhance tourism and create direct and indirect jobs.

The Governor has consistently affirmed his unwavering commitment to revamping the education sector with a strong emphasis on restoring public confidence in government-owned schools and prioritizing science and technology.

In his first 100 days in office, the Governor announced a landmark 50% tuition fee reduction for indigenes in state-owned tertiary institutions, easing the burden exacerbated by the removal of fuel subsidies. This policy was effectively implemented through the Plateau State Scholarship Board.

The administration has pursued course accreditation across several tertiary institutions, and has paid the IJMB examination fees for 2022-2024 at the College of Arts, Science, and Technology, Kurgwi, and settled Law School fees for indigenes for 2023-2025. Notably, scholarship funding has seen a significant 300% increase for Plateau students pursuing higher education nationwide.

Through partnerships, including one with Liberty University, USA, the state has secured MSc and PhD Engineering scholarships. The Ministry has also addressed long-standing salary arrears of ad hoc staff--some dating back 44 months--thereby reducing the incidence of industrial actions.

Institutions such as the Colleges of Health Technology have cleared backlogs in student indexing, enabling students to proceed with final exams.

The State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has significantly advanced infrastructure and human capital development with construction and renovation of 148 classrooms and the provision of boreholes across all 17 LGAs, creating conducive environments for teaching and learning.

The Board has also prioritized safety and efficiency, erecting perimeter fencing for schools, constructing administrative offices, and providing motorcycles to improve school monitoring and supervision.

E-Universal Basic education, capacity-building for education managers, EMIS officers, and data masters. Through the deployment of the BAMIS software and the distribution of iPads, laptops, and desktop computers, the Board is equipping educators to thrive in a digitalized educational environment.

Teachers welfare remains central to SUBEB's agenda. The Board has addressed salary arrears and facilitated professional development programs.

In the area of heath, Plateau Specialist Hospital is undergoing a remarkable transformation, emerging as a beacon of medical excellence and a future hub for medical tourism in Nigeria. The hospital has significantly strengthened its workforce with the recruitment of 22 top-tier medical consultants across various specialties, including Surgery (Urology, Orthopedics, Ophthalmology), Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Pathology, and Psychiatry.

Key infrastructure developments include the completion of the long-abandoned laboratory complex and the injection of N2 billion for state-of-the-art equipment--an investment that underscores the administration's commitment to delivering world-class healthcare. The implementation of a robust Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system, powered by a local server, marks a leap forward in healthcare administration, enabling efficient patient management and data security.

To deepen medical capacity, the hospital's Residency Training Program has been expanded to cover key specialties such as Pediatrics, Surgery, Internal Medicine, and Gynecology.

With the Plateau State Drugs and Medical Commodities Agency (PS-DMCMA), equipped to procure, store and distribute drugs and medical supplies in state-run medical outfits, essential medications are now available, accessible, and affordable.

In addressing systemic challenges, the administration rehabilitated the hospital's water reticulation and storage systems, ending persistent water shortages. Strategic renovations of the Administrative Block and Emergency Pediatric Unit have improved working and service conditions. Additional upgrades include enhanced staff welfare packages, solar-powered floodlights, surveillance cameras for improved security, and the establishment of a solar mini farm to ensure alternative energy supply.

To tackle the menace of filthy environment, the state government declared a state of emergency on the environment with refuse disposal trucks evacuating waste in Jos/Bukuru metropolis and beyond. The reintroduction of the monthly sanitation programme, supervised by the Governor, has led to significant improvements and the streets are noticeably cleaner. The monthly stipend of street cleaners in Jos has also been reviewed from N8,000 to N15, 000 to encourage them to put in their best.

Women and children are not left out of this wave of development as Mutfwang has taken bold and strategic steps to empower women and uphold the dignity of womanhood.

These efforts include the restructuring of the Ministry of Women Affairs and the establishment of the Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission and the Gender Court, both of which ensure the swift resolution of gender-related issues in the state.

Women's economic empowerment remains a focal point. The Ministry trained 102 widows at the Mangu Centre, equipping them with starter packs to kickstart sustainable livelihoods. Additionally, 300 women across the 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) were trained in trade and investment as part of the 2024 International Women's Day celebrations. Rural women have also benefited from programs in financial literacy, economic development strategies, and the production and packaging of household goods.

The Ministry has been proactive in social welfare and protection, implementing the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law and the Child Rights Law. Awareness campaigns have included voluntary counseling and free cervical cancer screening for 500 women, with necessary referrals provided.

In a remarkable humanitarian effort, the Ministry successfully repatriated 165 trafficked children, ensuring their safe return to the state. The Commissioner, along with stakeholders, toured the 17 LGAs to raise awareness and advocate for full implementation of the VAPP and Child Rights Laws, as well as the operationalization of Gender Courts and the Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission.

Additional empowerment initiatives include the capacity-building of WALGON (an association of spouses of LGA Chairmen) to support governance, training of Gender Desk Officers and Social Services staff for improved service delivery, and the preparation of 170 women as Peace and Security Mediators.

With so much achieved in just two years despite the avalanche of security challenges, it is only hoped that peace will be given a chance in the next half of Governor Mutfwang's tenure to allow him transform the state into the Plateau of everyone's dream.