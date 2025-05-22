Nigeria: Rotary Club of Lagos Island Unveils New Biology Lab At Girls Senior Academy Simpson School

21 May 2025
This Day (Lagos)

In a demonstration of community service and a commitment to quality education, the Rotary Club of Lagos Island has set up a fully equipped biology laboratory at Girls Senior Academy Simpson School, Lagos.

The project marks another milestone in the club's efforts to support youth development and strengthen the education system in underserved communities.

The recently held inauguration ceremony was attended by the District Governor, Femi Adenekan, Assistant Governor, Osaro Ekomwereren, President of the club, Deeksha Hiranandani, Rotarians Sapna Khurana, Ravinder Sharma and Jeetu Hira, school administrators, students, parent forum and community members.

The new laboratory features modern equipment and learning tools aimed at enhancing science education and sparking greater interest in biology among students.

Speaking at the event, Adenekan, said that the initiative directly aligned with Rotary International's area of focus on basic education and Literacy, which emphasizes improving access to quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all.

"The President of the Rotary Club of Lagos Island, Rotarian Deeksha Hiranandani, has been instrumental in driving this project. Her leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment to service have been key in making this impactful donation a reality. Special recognition also goes to all members of the club, whose collective dedication and generosity embody the Rotary motto: "Service Above Self'," he said.

He added that by investing in the Biology lab, the club is not just providing infrastructure, it is inspiring dreams, nurturing young minds, and empowering the next generation of scientists, leaders, and changemakers.

The representative of the school management, Mr. Ileyemi Lateef, assured the club members that the school will ensure judicious use of the facility.

"Thanks to Rotary, the students of Girls Senior Academy now have a window into the wonders of science, and a brighter future ahead," he said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.