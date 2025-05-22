Nigeria: Emple Insurance Partners Laspark

21 May 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Ebere Nwoji

EmPLE, one of Nigeria's leading insurance providers has officially flagged off Green emPLE, its company-wide sustainability initiative, with a tree-planting exercise held in partnership with the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK).

As part of the launch, saw emPLE planting 65 trees across strategic locations in Lagos.

According to the company, the carefully selected tree species were chosen for their environmental benefits such as improving air quality, reducing urban heat, and enhancing the city's ecological balance.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director emPLE General Insurance Limited, Oyinlade Olalekan, said at emPLE, the employees were deeply committed to empowering lives--not just through its financial offerings but by actively contributing to a more sustainable world.

"The launch of Green emPLE and today's tree-planting activity are key steps in that journey. Sustainability is one of our core values, and we're proud to be playing our part in building a cleaner, greener Lagos," he added.

Also speaking, General Manager LASPARK, Mrs. Adetoun Popoola, commended the initiative, saying: "Our mandate at LASPARK is to promote a greener Lagos through tree planting and urban beautification. It's always encouraging to see private sector organisations like emPLE step forward in support of this mission.

She said collaborations like this help the firm to get more done and inspire residents and businesses alike to take sustainability seriously.

"We are excited about what Green emPLE represents and we look forward to more impactful partnerships," she stated.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.