Nigeria: Balogun Sad Not Given Chance to Say Goodbye to Rangers' Fans

Former Nigeria and Rangers defender, Leon Balogun, has expressed his "sadness" that he was not given the opportunity to say goodbye to the Rangers supporters after he was announced as one of five players leaving Ibrox.

The 36-year-old former Super Eagles centre-back's contract at Rangers runs until the end of May, but in an Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon, he expressed surprise that he would not be extending his stay with the Scottish Premiership runners-up.

Ianis Hagi and Tom Lawrence will also leave the club, while loan players Vaclav Cerny, Rafael Fernandes, and Neraysho Kasanwirjo are to return to their parent clubs.

Balogun made 30 appearances this season, 21 of them starts, including the final four games under interim head coach Barry Ferguson.

"If I would have known that the last two games of the season were my last, I would have made sure to say goodbye to you all accordingly," he said.

"Unfortunately, I wasn't afforded that opportunity, which saddens me as I would have liked to have walked round Ibrox one last time and returned all the love and support you've given me during my two stints."

Balogun, who won every domestic trophy over two spells at Rangers, praised the fans and "people working for the club behind the scenes", adding that it had been an "honour", "privilege" and "pleasure" to play for "this massive club".

Of the other departing players, Cerny was the most influential this season, scoring 18 goals and providing 10 assists but it is unclear what fee Wolfsburg would demand to bring the Czech Republic winger back to Ibrox next season, having paid around £7m for him in 2023.