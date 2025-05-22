Africa's Capital, People's Impact - A Civil Society Side Event At 2025 African Development Bank Group Annual Meetings

announcement

WHAT: Side Event -- Harnessing Civil Society's Role in Making Africa's Capital Work Better for Inclusive Development

WHO: The African Development Bank's Civil Society and Community Engagement Division, the African Development Bank Civil Society Coalition on Climate Change and Energy, and the African Forum and Network on Debt and Development.

WHEN: Monday, 26 May 2025; 12:00 - 13:15 GMT

WHERE: Cinema Majestic Room, Sofitel Abidjan Hotel Ivoire, Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire and online.

On the sidelines of the 2025 African Development Bank Group Annual Meetings in Abidjan, the Bank will convene a session exploring how civil society can play a central role in making Africa's capital to drive inclusive, sustainable development.

This program, slated for May 26, will focus on innovative, community-driven approaches to domestic resource mobilization, governance, climate finance, and financial inclusion. It will highlight how civil society organizations are shaping solutions to unlock Africa's financial potential, helping shift the development narrative away from over-reliance on external funding and towards self-sustained growth.

Key objectives include showcasing cutting-edge civil society initiatives that enhance Africa's domestic resource use; identifying practical strategies for inclusive financial systems and effective governance; exploring opportunities for collaboration between CSOs, governments, and development institutions; and advancing a shared vision for using Africa's capital to serve all its people, especially marginalized communities.

The African Development Bank Group recognizes civil society as a critical partner in ensuring accountability, innovation, and impact in development financing.