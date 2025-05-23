West Africa: Ecowas Court Reiterates Commitment to Independent Judiciary, Democratic Society

The Director of Administration and Finance at the ECOWAS Court of Justice, Dr. William Towah, said a strong and independent judiciary is fundamental to a democratic society.

Dr. Towah made this and other remarks on Tuesday, 20 May 2025, during the opening ceremony of the first ordinary session of the regional parliament on behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, Hon. Justice Ricardo Claudio Monteiro Gonçalves. The parliamentary session is especially significant not because of the legislative and oversight responsibilities it entails, but because it reflects the region's collective commitment to build institutions that prioritise the interests of its people. He expressed the excitement of the regional court at the session, which he described as one that "remains a cornerstone of regional integration and democratic governance in our subregion."

Their presence, he said, is not just symbolic but rather, it is a reflection of the enduring cooperation and institutional synergy between the Court and the Parliament--a relationship grounded in mutual respect, shared vision and complementary mandates. He defined the year 2025 as a dual celebration of two landmark anniversaries: the 25th anniversary of the ECOWAS Parliament and the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States.

"These milestones are more than ceremonial. They are an invitation to reflect, recommit and reimagine the future of our region with renewed energy and a fortified sense of purpose," Dr. Towah said. The ECOWAS Parliament, he said, has played a pivotal role in amplifying the voices of the people of West Africa since its establishment, by ensuring that their aspirations, concerns and hopes are not only heard, but translated into policies and actions.

"It is a living embodiment of our collective belief in representative democracy, participatory governance and the indispensable role of dialogue in building inclusive and sustainable societies," Dr. Towah said. In parallel, he continued that the ECOWAS Court of Justice, as the principal judicial organ of the Community, has worked diligently to uphold the rule of law within the region. He informed the parliament that through its decisions, the Court has contributed significantly to the development and uniform application of Community law, strengthen legal certainty and served as a guardian of human rights and fundamental freedoms; that it has provided a judicial forum where individuals, entities and Member States alike can seek redress and resolution in accordance with the principles of justice and equity. He outlined that together, the ECOWAS Parliament and the ECOWAS Court of Justice represent the twin pillars of governance and legality in our regional architecture.

"One ensures the democratic expression of the people's will; the other safeguards the legal and institutional frameworks that uphold justice, peace and order," Dr. Towah said, adding that despite their different mandates, the two converge in substance because both exist to serve the people of West Africa, and "to protect their rights, promote their welfare, and uphold their dignity." He asserted that "in an era where democratic values are increasingly tested and the rule of law faces unprecedented challenges globally, our collaboration becomes even more crucial." He informed the regional lawmakers that as regional institutions, "we are called upon to be beacons of stability, integrity and resilience. We must not only respond to the changing dynamics of our time but anticipate them, adapt to them and lead with vision and courage."

He assured that the ECOWAS Court of Justice stands ready to support these noble efforts, knowing that our collaborative engagements will contribute significantly to the harmonisation of regional norms and practices, especially in areas related to human rights, judicial independence and legal harmonisation.

He said they are keen to explore new avenues of cooperation, particularly in the context of ECOWAS' Vision 2050, which calls for a more inclusive and people-centred regional integration. He said the vision of a "fully integrated community of peoples in a peaceful and prosperous region with strong institutions" cannot be realised without the joint commitment of all ECOWAS organs and institutions.

Shifting his attention to areas that have the potential to deepen collaboration between the Court and the Parliament, Dr. Towah named them as follows:

Legal Reform and Harmonisation: Dr. Towah elaborated that the Parliament, through its legislative functions and recommendations, can play a crucial role in promoting the adoption of the community's legal instruments that enhance regional jurisprudence, and that the Court, in turn, can offer legal insights based on its jurisprudence to support evidence-based decision-making;

Human Rights Promotion: that both institutions have a shared responsibility in upholding human rights within the Community, and that it can continue to play its advocacy role, while the Court ensures legal protection; that joint initiatives such as awareness campaigns, capacity-building programs and public sensitization can further promote a culture of rights and responsibilities;

Access to Justice: that the Court's accessibility to individuals is one of its unique features, but said many citizens remain unaware of this right; that with Parliament's outreach capabilities, "we can work together to inform and educate the people of West Africa about their rights under Community laws and the remedies available to them;

Judicial Independence and Rule of Law: that "a strong and independent judiciary is fundamental to any democratic society; that Parliament can support this through policies and advocacy that strengthen judicial institutions across the region, while the Court reinforces its ideals through adjudicatory functions;

Enhancing the enforcement of the Court's decisions: that while the Court's judgments are binding, enforcement at the national level often faces challenges due to limited political will, lack of awareness or inadequate domestic legal frameworks; that the Parliament through its oversight and advocacy roles, can encourage Member States to fulfil their obligations under the Community Treaty by enacting or strengthening national legislation that facilitates the direct enforcement of the Court's rulings.

"We are convinced that our collaboration, rooted in mutual respect and shared purpose, will continue to bear fruit for the benefit of our peoples," Dr. Towah said with optimism.

Meanwhile, the deliberations of the regional legislators over the coming days will address key regional issues ranging from peace and security to economic integration, from environmental sustainability to social inclusion, and from youth empowerment to digital transformation.