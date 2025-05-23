West Africa: MFWA Condemns Brutal Assault On AYV Journalist in Sierra Leone

press release

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) strongly condemns the brutal assault on Foday Fofanah, a senior camera operator with AYV Media Empire, allegedly carried out by officers of the Sierra Leone Police.

Fofanah was reportedly attacked on May 21 by armed police officers in full uniform at Freetown, the nation's capital town. Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with some officers manhandling Fofanah in broad daylight and one officer allegedly threatening to shoot him.

The officers reportedly sprayed pepper into the journalist's eyes before subjecting him to a prolonged beating. The assault ended only after the intervention of a senior official. Fofanah sustained multiple facial injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The Management of AYV Media, in a statement dated May 22, confirmed that Fofanah was returning from an official assignment when he intervened in what he believed was an unjust situation involving a female street vendor and two police officers pursuing a commercial motorbike rider. AYV stated that Fofanah's attempt to defend a vulnerable citizen should not have led to violence and intimidation, and described the incident as a serious abuse of power and a threat to press freedom.

AYV has reported the matter to the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) and has urged the Sierra Leone Police and the Independent Police Complaints Board (IPCB) to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure that those responsible are held to account.

SLAJ, in a separate statement, condemned the assault and called for an immediate and transparent investigation. The association affirmed that no allegations against a journalist can justify the use of excessive force, and urged law enforcement to uphold the Memorandum of Understanding between SLAJ and the Office of National Security, which commits to the protection of journalists. SLAJ further called on the Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone and the IPCB to closely monitor the case.

The MFWA supports the calls of SLAJ and AYV for thorough investigations into the matter and join in condemning police brutality targeting media workers in Sierra Leone. Accountability must prevail to deter future violations and reinforce the sanctity of press freedom in Sierra Leone.