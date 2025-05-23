Nigeria: Raymond Dokpesi Second Posthumous Legacy Colloquium to Hold May 29

The second edition of the Posthumous Legacy Colloquium, in honour of the late founder of DAAR Communications PLC, High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, will take place on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre in Abuja.

The event, scheduled to begin at noon, will focus on "Democratic Decline: Examining the Challenges, Implications and Future of Democracy in Nigeria."

In a statement signed by Dr. Alex Adum on behalf of the D-37 organizing group, the colloquium is expected to feature prominent speakers, including Professor Yusuf Usman, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, Dr. Sam Amadi, Comrade Ene Obi, and Dr. Salihu Lukman.

According to the organizers, the annual colloquium serves as a platform to reflect on the democratic ideals and contributions of High Chief Dokpesi. He passed away on May 29, 2023, and was buried on June 22, 2023, in his hometown of Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The late media mogul and political figure is remembered not only as a pioneer of private broadcasting in Nigeria but also as a nationalist who championed democracy, the rule of law, and the country's unity.

The organizers describe him as a committed democrat whose legacy inspires political engagement and inclusivity.

Ambassador Nkoyo Toyo, Chairperson of the D-37 Colloquium Sub-Committee, alongside Secretary Dr Alex Adum, noted that Dokpesi was instrumental in shaping the political thinking of many young opposition leaders and promoting inclusive national dialogue, especially by amplifying the voices of women, the marginalized, and the poor.

The D-37 group said this year's event would include public presentations, interactive discussions, and renewed conversations around the future of Nigeria's democracy.

"It is our hope that the Nigerian state will learn from his life's work and build towards the deepening of a viable political culture," the statement said.

