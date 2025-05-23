Nigeria: Dangote Refinery Announces Reduction in Petrol Pump Price

On Monday, the company reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining price stability for petrol, despite global crude oil price fluctuations.

The Dangote Refinery has announced a reduction in petrol pump price to N875 per litre.

The company disclosed this in a post on its official X handle on Thursday.

"New reduction in PMS petrol pump price. Buy from our partners' retail outlets nationwide at the following prices per litre: For MRS Holdings stations, it will be sold for N875 per litre in Lagos, N885 per litre in the South-West, N895 per litre in the North-West and Central, and N905 per litre in the North-East and South-South regions, respectively.

"The same product will also be available at the following prices in AP (Ardova Petroleum) and Heyden, Optima Energy, Techno Oil and Hyde stations: N875 per litre in Lagos, N885 per litre in the South-West, N905 per litre in the North-East and South-South and South-East, and N895 per litre in the North-West and Central," it said.

The refinery urged customers to report non-compliance, via its hotline.

"Our quality petrol and diesel are refined for better engine performance and are environmentally friendly," it said.

The company's Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, said the decision reflects the company's unwavering commitment to supporting the Nigerian economy and alleviating the burden on consumers from the increase in fuel prices by maintaining price stability.