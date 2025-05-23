Nigeria: Expert Urges Govt to Partner With Surveyors in Tackling Insecurity

23 May 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

Abiodun Ladepo, a retired United States military officer of Nigerian origin, has called on the Federal Government to forge stronger partnerships with the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS) in the ongoing battle against insecurity nationwide.

Speaking as the keynote speaker at the 2025 annual social gathering and welcome ceremony for new fellows of the NIS, organised by the Lagos Body of Fellows in Ikeja, Ladepo, a security expert, emphasised the crucial role surveyors can play in addressing national security challenges.

At the event themed "Expectations from Professionals in the Highest Cadre of Membership of an Institution," Ladepo noted that surveyors possess unique skills and insights that could assist the government in creating effective strategies against insecurity.

He also charged members of the institution to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and actively contribute to community development, particularly in raising awareness about the importance of rights of way in urban planning.

"Leadership is more than just a title; it's a dynamic process that should inspire collective progress," he said, urging NIS fellows to leverage their experience and influence in solving societal issues.

In a related presentation titled "Revolutionary Leadership," guest speaker Busola Odusola urged senior professionals to embrace technological innovation and cross-sector collaboration. She stressed that proactive engagement and adaptability are vital for national growth, stating, "The best way to predict the future is to create it."

President of the NIS, Matthew Ibitoye, praised the Lagos State chapter of the institution for its exemplary professionalism and leadership.

He described Lagos as a benchmark for excellence within the institution and encouraged the fellows to mentor the younger generation.

"Let your actions inspire the next generation," Ibitoye said.

In his welcome address, Chairman of the Lagos State Body of Fellows, Olugbenga Alara, underscored the importance of the event in fostering interaction among senior members and providing mentorship opportunities for younger surveyors.

