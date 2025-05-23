Liberia: Deputy FDA Boss Vows to Support Women's Empowerment

The Deputy Managing Director for Administration at the Forestry Development Authority, Victor Kpaiseh, has vowed to support initiatives that would empower women and youths across the country.

Mr. Kpaiseh said empowerment of women and young people in various training sectors, such as agriculture and vocational skills will stimulate the country's economic growth.

Speaking in an interview with reporters in Paynesville, Mr. Kpaiseh said the empowerment of women and young people is part of the government's developmental agenda to prepare more Liberians to contribute to the nation-building process.

"It is the responsibility of the government of Liberia to empower women and young people," he said. "Such objectives need collective efforts by all Liberians to work together as a team for their dream to become a reality."

The FDA Deputy for Administration, has however announced that he will break ground for the construction of a modern building for Nimba County musicians on June 21, 2025.

"When the project is completed, some of the women of Nimba who produce both Gospel music and Mano music will be empowered as well," he said.

Mr. Kpaiseh stressed the need for the citizens, regardless of political affiliation, to work with the government of Liberia to address the issue of drug and substance abuse in the country.

The FDA Deputy Boss hailed efforts by the government to stop the importation of drugs, adding that "if the government achieves its quest to stop the importation of illegal drugs, it will contribute to the transformation of young people."