Liberia: Deputy FDA Boss Vows to Support Women's Empowerment

22 May 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Washington Tumay Watson

The Deputy Managing Director for Administration at the Forestry Development Authority, Victor Kpaiseh, has vowed to support initiatives that would empower women and youths across the country.

Mr. Kpaiseh said empowerment of women and young people in various training sectors, such as agriculture and vocational skills will stimulate the country's economic growth.

Speaking in an interview with reporters in Paynesville, Mr. Kpaiseh said the empowerment of women and young people is part of the government's developmental agenda to prepare more Liberians to contribute to the nation-building process.

"It is the responsibility of the government of Liberia to empower women and young people," he said. "Such objectives need collective efforts by all Liberians to work together as a team for their dream to become a reality."

The FDA Deputy for Administration, has however announced that he will break ground for the construction of a modern building for Nimba County musicians on June 21, 2025.

"When the project is completed, some of the women of Nimba who produce both Gospel music and Mano music will be empowered as well," he said.

Mr. Kpaiseh stressed the need for the citizens, regardless of political affiliation, to work with the government of Liberia to address the issue of drug and substance abuse in the country.

The FDA Deputy Boss hailed efforts by the government to stop the importation of drugs, adding that "if the government achieves its quest to stop the importation of illegal drugs, it will contribute to the transformation of young people."

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.