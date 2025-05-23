Nigeria: Caregiving Careers Soar Amid Global Shortages

opinion

Once dismissed as low-skilled or menial work, caregiving is fast emerging as one of the most vital and in-demand professions worldwide.

As populations age and chronic health conditions become more common, the global demand for trained caregivers is soaring, turning this once-overlooked field into a respected and lucrative career path for millions, especially across Africa and the rest of the developing world.

Nearly 300 million new caregiving jobs have been projected worldwide by 2035, according to a recent report by G7 Gender Equality Advisory Council (GEAC). Experts note ageing is driving demand: Japan, for example, needs about 2.72 million caregivers by 2040. Japan's Ministry of Health finds 2.4 million caregivers needed by 2026, already creating a shortfall of 250,000. In Singapore, an estimated 210,000 family caregivers struggle to meet the needs of senior citizens. Across Asia-Pacific, care work demand is exploding, underscoring an urgent staffing crisis.

In Western economies the picture is similar. The UK faces chronic shortages: adult social care vacancies hit a record 164,000 in 2022, reports Community Care. This is as UK care workers earn low wages (median about £11/hour in 2024), only slightly above the national living wage, driving recruitment challenges. Germany too reports deficits: its government has now listed nursing and geriatric care roles as shortage occupations, expanding its Blue Card scheme to include care workers. One German labor report says less than 35 applicants do apply for every 100 care worker openings. Germany's response includes aggressive recruitment of foreign nurses and new visas for care staff.

In North America, demand is surging. The U.S. direct care workforce is the fastest-growing segment, projected to add over 1 million jobs between 2021-2031, according to U.S. National Center for Health Workforce Analysis. Canada likewise faces shortages: its Job Bank flags a "strong risk of shortage" for live-in caregivers through 2033, according to job bank on the Government of Canada portal. In response, Canada relaunched caregiver immigration pilots from Jan 2024, easing requirements (only 12 months' experience needed) and offering permanent residence for home childcare or support workers.

These global trends present international opportunities, especially for Nigerian and African caregivers. Nigeria has long supplied health workers abroad: from 2002-2021 some 60,700 Nigerian nurses migrated to the UK, seeking better pay and stability. Today, skilled caregivers from Africa can leverage foreign demand via immigration pathways. For example, until mid-2024 the UK's Health and Care Worker visa was a route into care jobs, though grants have now plunged (just 27,174 such visas issued in 2024 - an 81% drop from 2023). Canada's new five-year Home Care Worker pilots (opened in 2024) allow qualified caregivers and their families to move and obtain PR. Germany's Skilled Immigration Act includes "Pflegekräfte" (care workers) on its shortage occupations list, offering an EU Blue Card even without a degree. With the right credentials and language skills, African caregivers can fill these high-need roles.

Nigerian caregivers themselves report that overseas work can be both challenging and rewarding. "I had worked as a carer in Nigeria and it's a career path that I have always loved. But the pay was barely enough to survive," says a 34-year-old Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK as a support worker. In the UK, she now "earns between £2,000-£2,500 per month," which lets him "save, support my family back home, and plan for the future". She admits the job is tough "physically and emotionally draining" but "there are rewarding moments ... knowing I've made someone's day a little easier". These real-life accounts highlight why many Nigerian caregivers are eager to migrate as they see clear financial and professional upside abroad.

UK Visa Shift Sparks Industry Outcry

The UK's recent decision to end care worker visas in May 2025 is raising alarm across the care industry. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the program had allowed "unacceptable levels of exploitation," and that local recruitment would be prioritized. But many healthcare providers and unions warn this change could deepen staffing shortages. UNISON, the UK's largest union, argues that "cutting off migrant carers will cripple the sector," according to Pan-Atlantic Kompass digital magazine.

On top of flip-flops in immigration policy, caregivers, sometimes are forced to endure uncharitable comments like the one made by the leader of the UK's Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, where she recently referred to care jobs as "bottom wiping" at a political event. Critics, including NHS doctors and Members of Parliament, called her comments "insulting and damaging," especially in a sector held together by migrant labour. "These roles are not just necessary--they're vital," tweeted Dr. Rachel Clarke.

New Opportunities in Ireland and the EU

As the UK shuts its doors, Ireland and several EU countries are stepping up to attract migrant care workers. In 2023, Ireland added healthcare assistants to its Critical Skills Occupation List, allowing employers to sponsor workers more easily. With raised wages and visa pathways, Ireland is actively recruiting from countries like Nigeria, India, and the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, and even Finland are expanding caregiver recruitment under their respective shortage occupation visa schemes. Germany's Skilled Immigration Act streamlines credential recognition and visa processing. Some regions even offer subsidized German language classes and caregiver orientation programs. In Denmark, pilot projects are under way to bring in African and Southeast Asian caregivers under public-private partnerships.

For Nigerian and African workers, this shift in policy presents new routes into Europe, especially through Ireland and Germany, just as Britain becomes less accessible.

Training and Certifications for Caregivers

A variety of certifications and training are recognized globally for caregivers. In the UK, NVQ Level 2 and 3 (Diploma in Health & Social Care) are standard qualifications for care assistants and support workers. In the U.S., Home Health Aide (HHA) or Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) credentials are common; Canada similarly has provincial PSW (Personal Support Worker) certificates. CPR and First Aid training is universally valued, as is training in manual handling and safeguarding.

A notable international credential is the OSHAISHM Master Caregiver Certification. Developed in partnership with the OSHA Institute for Safety and Health Management, this comprehensive course covers caregiving fundamentals with a strong safety focus as cited by panatlantic.org. Its curriculum spans daily living assistance, OSHA-standard health and safety protocols, nutrition and medication management, and CPR/First Aid emergency response. Students undergo practical hands-on modules and assessments before earning certification. Importantly, it's accredited by OSHAISHM - a U.S.-based safety management body - guaranteeing compliance with international safety standards. Having an OSHAISHM Master Caregiver certification signals advanced skills and professionalism; it's recognized by employers worldwide as evidence of high competency in safe, quality care. For African caregivers aiming abroad, such credentials can boost employability and pay, distinguishing them in competitive international markets.

As global demand for care continues to outstrip supply, the field offers promising opportunities, but also challenges. With data showing care vacancies at record highs and patient populations rising, many countries are willing to recruit abroad. For Nigerian and African care workers, this means there are tangible pathways to lucrative overseas jobs. Ensuring they have the right training, language ability and reputable certification is key.

The industry's long-term growth, however, depends on valuing caregivers' work - a lesson underscored by the recent UK caregivers' crisis - and improving pay and conditions so that local and international talents will choose caregiving as a desirable and sustainable career.

'Dotun Akintomide, an Ed-tech professional and Media Manager, writes in from Lagos.