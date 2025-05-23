Liberia: Rep. Michael Thomas Proposes Township Status for Soul Clinic Community

Monrovia — Montserrado County District #4 Representative Michael Thomas has submitted a bill seeking to grant township status to the Soul Clinic Community, one of Paynesville's largest and most densely populated neighborhoods.

The draft legislation was formally introduced during Tuesday's plenary session of the House of Representatives and marks the lawmaker's latest legislative effort in line with his constitutional duties.

According to Rep. Thomas, Soul Clinic meets all the requirements for township designation, citing its estimated population of over 45,000 residents and territorial coverage of approximately 5 to 50 square kilometers, depending on density.

Bounded by Omega Community to the north, Coca-Cola Factory Community to the northeast, Du-Port Road to the south, Zayzay Community to the southeast, and the Du River to the west, Soul Clinic is regarded as a socio-economically diverse and strategically located area within Paynesville.

In justifying the proposal, Rep. Thomas highlighted the community's robust infrastructure and service network. The area currently hosts more than 15 churches, two mosques, over 20 public and private schools, one university, five vocational training institutions, 10 health facilities, a police depot, five active marketplaces, and access to electricity and clean water.

"This community has the institutions and facilities that qualify it for township status. Recognizing it as a township will promote decentralized governance and enhance service delivery," Rep. Thomas said in remarks accompanying the bill.

If enacted into law, the community will be officially recognized as the "Township of Soul Clinic," situated in District #4, Montserrado County.

As outlined in Section 2 of the proposed bill, the new township will be administered by a Commissioner and other officials appointed by the President of Liberia, subject to Senate confirmation and consultation with the district's sitting lawmaker. These officials will serve at the discretion of the President.

Section 3 of the bill grants the township legal standing, enabling it to sue and be sued, and exercise all rights afforded to other legally constituted townships under Liberian law.

Additionally, Section 4 empowers the township to enact its own rules and regulations, provided they are consistent with national laws and the Liberian Constitution.

The Tuesday reading constituted the bill's first reading. It will undergo a second and third reading in the House of Representatives before being debated and voted upon. If passed, the legislation will be sent to the Liberian Senate for concurrence.

Following legislative approval from both chambers, the bill will be forwarded to the President of Liberia for signature. The President may approve, veto, or take no action. If no decision is made within 30 working days, the bill will automatically become law.