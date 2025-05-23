Liberia: The Educational and Cultural Disconnect in Liberia - Bridging the Gap Through Language

opinion

Although traditionally, this diverse tapestry of identities has historically been a strength, it has also resulted in considerable disunity and disconnect among its citizens.

One telling observation is that Liberians often know extensively about foreign nations' cultures, languages, and practices.

They study foreign languages in schools, interact with international media, and engage with global communities.

Yet, there seems to be a significant oversight regarding teaching their culture and languages in the educational system.

This essay explores the implications of this neglect, the repercussions on societal dynamics, and the benefits of reinstating a native language as a compulsory part of the educational curriculum.

Understanding Liberia's Educational Priorities:

In my 10th grade class at Cathedral Catholic High School in Liberia, then under the instructorship in Social Studies of Ms. Famatta Sambolai (Ms.Sambo), now Dr.Famatta S.L.Hubbard (Still our Ms.Sambo), we read through a book "Liberian History Upto 1847"; authored by Dr.Joseph Saye Guann(Now late) and through that book and readings, I came to realize that we Liberians are often more exposed to foreign cultures than our own, leading to a concerning lack of camaraderie among the Indigenous peoples of Liberia.

Several factors, including colonial influence, globalization, and inadequate policies regarding cultural education, can explain this.

As a nation, Liberia's educational system has prioritized the study of foreign languages and cultures to better integrate students into a globalized world.

While this exposure can be advantageous, it also poses a risk of cultural erosion, a phenomenon where foreign practices overshadow local traditions.

The decision to emphasize foreign languages and cultures can be traced back to Liberia's historical context, where the impact of colonial and neocolonial forces left indelible marks on the nation's identity.

As a result, the historical narrative taught in schools often centers on external influences rather than on the rich indigenous heritages that comprise modern Liberia.

Neglecting the importance of teaching local languages and traditions can contribute to a society that fails to recognize its identity and values, leading to disunity and social fragmentation.

The Consequences of Neglecting Indigenous Languages and Cultures:

This neglect can have dire consequences, particularly when considering the correlation between cultural understanding and societal issues such as corruption and hate.

The pervasive corruption in Liberia could partly stem from a lack of understanding and respect for the communal values inherent in traditional cultures.

When individuals are more attuned to external cultures, they may disregard the principles of honesty, integrity, and community-centric values often embedded in their indigenous traditions.

Furthermore, the absence of a unifying language can exacerbate divisions among different tribes and communities.

Linguistic fragmentation can lead to misunderstandings and a lack of social cohesion.

For example, social trust diminishes in areas where individuals cannot communicate effectively, and mistrust can fester, breeding animosity.

This fragmentation can contribute to a cycle of hate as communities retreat into their separate cultural enclaves, unwilling or unable to engage in dialogue.

Teaching indigenous languages alongside foreign ones could promote a sense of belonging and unity.

It lays the groundwork for a collective identity among Liberians, fostering relationships built on mutual respect and understanding.

Therefore, local languages should not only be taught in schools but also serve as a means of navigating everyday life, creating environments conducive to dialogue and reconciliation.

Identifying Where Liberia Went Wrong:

As historical books have taught us, the roots of the current educational disconnection can be traced back to Liberia's inception.

Established as a colony for the return of freed Africans as enslaved Americans in the early 19th century, the nation was built upon a unique yet complicated interplay of identities.

We learned from history that the settlers (our brothers and sisters who were returned to their motherland) and indigenous peoples often clashed; the settlers, influenced by American values and cultural practices, frequently upheld foreign ideals over local traditions.

This historical context has perpetuated a legacy where the dominant culture overshadows indigenous narratives, leading to the systemic neglect of local languages and cultures in the modern educational landscape.

The failure to promote indigenous languages in schools has entrenched a sense of inferiority towards local culture, culminating in the current reality where numerous Liberians aspire to speak foreign languages fluently while disregarding their mother tongues.

This lack of appreciation for their roots led to alienation and discontent, which have manifested in political turbulence, economic disparities, and societal discord.

The Cultural Benefits of Teaching Indigenous Languages:

The question now arises: What are the cultural benefits of prioritizing the teaching of one indigenous language--one dialect--as a national language(Vai, Kpelleh, Belleh, Lorma, Kissi, Gola, Gbandi, Bassa, Krahn, Gio, Mandingo, Mano, Sarpo, Kru, Grebo, Mende) at institutions like the University of Liberia?

First and foremost, teaching an indigenous language fosters national pride and unity.

Students who learn their native language become more acquainted with their cultural heritage, forming a solid foundation based on shared values.

Such initiatives can cultivate understanding and camaraderie among diverse ethnic groups, serving as a bridge to mutual appreciation and respect.

Moreover, integrating mandatory indigenous language(s) into the academic curriculum aligns with global trends where countries prioritize the preservation of local languages as a response to globalization.

For instance, nations like Ghana and Kenya have adopted official languages rooted in indigenous cultures, enhancing national identity and cohesion.

By doing the same, Liberia can harness its cultural richness to create social bonds, invigorate national pride, and stabilize a society still grappling with historical legacies of conflict and division.

Additionally, teaching an indigenous language can also lead to potential economic benefits.

Cultural tourism can flourish in an increasingly interconnected world when local languages and traditions are marketed as attractions.

Tourists often seek authentic experiences that allow them to engage closely with the cultural fabric of a nation.

By promoting a shared language, Liberia can cultivate an industry that showcases its culture and generates economic opportunities for its citizens.

Legislative Action: The Need for a Unified Language as a National Requirement:

In light of the arguments presented, it is evident that the national legislature must take definitive steps to address this cultural disconnect by enacting a law that establishes one language--one dialect--as a compulsory national language.

This language would serve both as a medium of instruction in schools and as a national form of communication.

Such legislative action would not merely be about language, but it represents a broader commitment to restoring cultural pride and promoting unity among the various ethnic groups within Liberia.

It would empower each citizen to engage meaningfully in the governance and democratic processes of their nation, fostering a politically conscious society that values participation from all corners of Liberian culture.

While critics may argue that consolidating language could suppress Liberia's diverse linguistic tapestry, it is essential to note that this initiative is not about eradicating the other languages but rather about forging a national identity that embraces its diversity while promoting a shared communication medium.

Several nations worldwide have demonstrated that a common language can coexist with regional dialects, enriching national identity while maintaining cultural plurality.

A Collective Path Forward:

Neglecting Liberia's indigenous languages and cultures presents both a challenge and an opportunity for the nation.

Liberia can promote social cohesion, economic development, and cultural preservation by embracing the diversity of its languages and instilling a sense of shared identity through education.

Acting now means recognizing the value of one language as a unifying force amongst diverse peoples, a language that binds rather than divides.

As Liberia moves forward in its journey towards a national renaissance, educators, lawmakers, and national leaders must advocate for teaching indigenous language(s) in the educational curriculum.

The potential benefits of nurturing a collective identity through language education are profound.

It can combat social discord, herald unity, and foster a society that embraces its cultural heritage while engaging meaningfully with the world.

The time is ripe for Liberia to reclaim its narrative, celebrate its uniqueness, and build a future anchored in respect for its rich cultural legacy, in which all Liberians stand unified and proud.