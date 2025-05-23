Liberia Women Overcome Visa Delay to Win Wafu Cup Opener

Nouakchott — Liberia's women's national football team, the Lone Star, opened their WAFU Zone A Women's Cup campaign with a 3-1 victory over Guinea Bissau on May 22, 2025, overcoming significant travel disruptions.

The team's success was highlighted by an early goal from Jessica Quachie, who also earned the Woman of the Match award, and a second-half brace from Mimi Eiden, securing all three points for Liberia.

However, the team's journey to Mauritania was marked by visa complications that delayed their departure. Alongside Sierra Leone, Liberia's delegation was stranded in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, for several days due to unexpected issues obtaining Mauritanian visas, despite initial expectations of visa-on-arrival.

The delay forced the West African Football Union (WAFU) to postpone the tournament start date from May 19 to May 22 to accommodate the affected teams.

Despite these challenges, Liberia's players maintained their focus and determination. Their performance on the pitch reflected their resilience, with goals from Quachie and Eiden giving Liberia a crucial win in Group A, which includes hosts Mauritania and Mali.

With just one more win needed to secure a semi-final spot, the Lone Star women are demonstrating strength both on and off the field, turning visa hurdles into a platform for victory.