Liberia and the EU Strengthen Ties At 13th EU-Liberia Partnership Dialogue

Monrovia — The 13th edition of the EU-Liberia Partnership Dialogue was held in Monrovia on May 16, reaffirming the mutual commitment of the European Union (EU) and the Government of Liberia (GoL) to deepen bilateral cooperation grounded in shared values and strategic priorities.

The Dialogue was co-chaired by Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, and the EU Ambassador to Liberia, Nona Deprez. The high-level meeting brought together senior officials from key Liberian ministries, agencies, and commissions, including the Ministries of Finance, Justice, Commerce, Public Works, Mines and Energy, Agriculture, the National Elections Commission, the Liberia Revenue Authority, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, among others.

The Dialogue was preceded by five technical meetings, which allowed for detailed discussions and the development of actionable outcomes aligned with shared policy goals.

Peace and Security, Regional and Global Governance

Both parties reaffirmed their longstanding partnership in peace and security, particularly ahead of the upcoming EU-African Union Ministerial Summit. Liberia expressed gratitude for the EU's support in enhancing African leadership in global governance. In light of Liberia's bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the GoL reiterated its commitment to key global priorities including the Women, Youth, Peace and Security agenda; climate and environmental peacebuilding; and UN Security Council reform in line with the African Union's Ezulwini Consensus.

The EU recognized Liberia's regional leadership and pledged technical support should Liberia be elected to the UNSC on June 3, 2025. Both sides emphasized the need for enhanced international cooperation and reaffirmed shared commitments to upholding the UN Charter and the rules-based international order.

Discussions also covered ongoing crises in Ukraine, Sudan, Gaza, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The parties expressed shared concern over humanitarian conditions and stressed the importance of respecting national sovereignty and territorial integrity. The EU commended Liberia's constructive engagement within ECOWAS and the African Union, especially amid recent regional tensions.

The GoL raised concerns about technical limitations at border posts and the growing threat of illicit trade and irregular migration within the Mano River Union. Both parties agreed to map existing EU support for Liberia's security sector and explore ways to enhance border and migration management. They also acknowledged the growing threat of disinformation and foreign interference, agreeing to improve joint efforts to counter misleading narratives.

Trade and Economic Cooperation

The EU and Liberia reaffirmed their shared goals of improving Public Financial Management (PFM) and Domestic Revenue Mobilization (DRM). The GoL outlined reforms aimed at strengthening accountability and transparency, highlighting the establishment of an audit follow-up unit, the expansion of internal audits, and anti-corruption measures, including the operationalization of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission's new mandate, the Whistleblower Act, and the Office of the Ombudsman.

The EU welcomed these reforms but urged greater follow-up on audit recommendations and investment in institutional capacity to mitigate systemic challenges such as resource gaps, overlapping mandates, and judicial delays.

Key joint priorities for the next year include:

Reviving the Public-Private Sector Development (PSD) platform under the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

Hosting the Liberia-EU Business Forum.

Identifying conditions to unlock EU direct budget support to the FY2025 budget.

Determining Liberia's credit rating.

Improving the national collateral registry.

Establishing a commercial court.

Decentralizing the Liberia Business Registry and the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority.

Addressing the EU's "yellow card" sanction related to Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Enhancing the TVET sector's alignment with labor market demands and increasing private sector involvement.

Developing a national property cadastre and address system to improve property tax collection.

Building LRA capacity in tax/customs administration and auditing of the extractive and targeted sectors.

Introducing Value Added Tax (VAT) to replace the General Sales Tax (GST).

Formalizing MSMEs through simplified tax regimes and improved taxpayer services.

Human Rights, Democracy, Good Governance, and Rule of Law

The EU and Liberia reiterated their shared commitment to human rights, democratic governance, gender equality, and the rule of law. The GoL highlighted achievements such as extending the mandate of the Office of the War and Economic Crimes Court (OWECC), the peaceful conduct of the Nimba by-election, and the commissioning of the Office of the Ombudsman in 2024.

Both sides acknowledged ongoing challenges, including limited funding for national human rights plans, harmful traditional practices, and the implementation of recommendations from the EU Electoral Observation Mission. The EU welcomed Liberia's willingness to combat human trafficking and called for urgent action following the December 2024 visit of the UN Special Rapporteur on Trafficking in Persons.

Agreed priorities for 2025 include:

Advancing governance and legal reforms, including the abolition of the death penalty and banning harmful traditional practices against women.

Addressing resource and operational gaps at the OWECC to ensure full implementation of its mandate.

Reactivating the Interpol database system under the Ministry of Justice.

Promoting electoral and constitutional reforms, particularly on boundary delimitation, gender quotas, and sustained funding for the National Elections Commission.

Climate Change, Energy, and Environmental Sustainability

The EU and Liberia renewed their partnership in promoting environmental sustainability, natural resource management, and climate change adaptation. The EU welcomed Liberia's efforts to revise its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) and to integrate into the global carbon market.

Both parties emphasized the importance of forest conservation, transparency in natural resource governance, and combating illegal activities such as unauthorized mining and logging in protected areas.

The GoL requested EU support for a national natural resource mapping initiative to inform decisions on conservation, mining, and logging.

Priority areas for the next year include:

Mobilizing financing from the European Investment Bank for the Saint Paul River II Hydropower Project and regional road connectivity.

Encouraging EU private sector participation in Liberia's energy sector, including at the Liberia-EU Business Forum.

Supporting the transition from the VPA-FLEGT process to a new forest partnership framework.

Enhancing cooperation in sustainable agriculture through "Team Europe" initiatives focused on food systems, forestry, and biodiversity.

Conclusion

The 13th EU-Liberia Partnership Dialogue reaffirmed both parties' commitment to a robust, forward-looking partnership. With concrete actions outlined across peace and security, economic development, governance, and climate resilience, the EU and Liberia aim to jointly advance shared values and development priorities in 2025 and beyond.