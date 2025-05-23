Liberia: Calls Grow for LNTTA to Prioritize Youth Table Tennis Development

Monrovia — A leading Liberian table tennis enthusiast has urged the Liberia National Table Tennis Association (LNTTA) to urgently step up efforts in developing youth talent to secure the future of the sport in Liberia.

Boakai Siaffa emphasized that without increased focus on nurturing young players, Liberia risks falling behind in major continental competitions.

Siaffa expressed concern over what he described as a daily decline in youth skill development within the sport. Speaking to FrontPage Africa, he noted that the LNTTA has failed to organize youth competitions or significant tournaments for registered athletes from January through May 2025.

"It is the obligation of the LNTTA to always organize local tournaments among its athletes," Siaffa said, underscoring the importance of regular competition in developing both physical and mental skills critical for international success.

He proposed a straightforward solution, urging LNTTA officials to organize at least one tournament per month to keep athletes engaged and motivated.

"Each time athletes hear about an upcoming tournament... they all will be happy to be part of that tournament," Siaffa added, highlighting how consistent events can inspire and elevate young talent.

Siaffa called on the LNTTA leadership to respond to the concerns of the table tennis community by establishing a steady schedule of local tournaments that will build the skills of Liberia's youth players and strengthen the overall future of the sport.