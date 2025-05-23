Sierra Leone: Liberia, Sierra Leone Unite Through Film and Culture - Journey Home Film Festival and Liberia Film Awards Host Joint Country Nominations Mixer

Monrovia — Liberia and Sierra Leone reaffirmed their cultural and creative partnership through a Joint Country Nominations Mixer hosted by the Journey Home Film Festival and the Liberia Film Awards on Friday, May 16, 2025, in Monrovia.

The event showcased a unified celebration of storytelling, talent, and heritage from both nations, with filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals in attendance.

Held under the theme "Celebration of Talent," the mixer served as a platform to announce the 2025 nominations for both festivals while highlighting the historic and cultural ties between the two West African neighbors. The event also aimed to foster deeper collaboration with the African Diaspora and promote African cinema on the global stage.

Festival director Dr. Kulah emphasized the significance of the occasion. "Liberia and Sierra Leone have always shared connections through culture, conflict, and community. Today, we strengthen those bonds through the language of film," he said.

The nominations spanned 27 categories across both events, recognizing excellence in short and feature films, documentaries, television series, and key areas of production including directing, acting, cinematography, sound, and editing.

At the Journey Home Film Festival, selected Liberian short films include Enough for Us, Sweet Revenge, and Muddy Faces, while feature films such as The Turn Coat, The Good Husband, and Fantasy will be screened. International films like Cursed Bonds, God Escort, and Kecha Kecha were also selected, reflecting the festival's commitment to showcasing diverse voices from across the continent and beyond.

The Liberia Film Awards announced top contenders in categories such as Best Picture, with nominations for The Turn Coat, The Good Husband, Fantasy, In the Deep, and Chat and Date. In the Best Director category, nominees include Korto Davis (The Good Husband), Gardea Mayon (Fantasy), Prince Samballah (Chat and Date), Nicholas Po (The Turn Coat), and Prince Myers Ponders (Missing).

Acting categories featured both established and emerging talent. Daniel Coleman, Moses George, Abi Wiss, Lydia Vonleh, Ertamar Thompson, and Gawalo Amos received nominations for lead roles. Rising stars such as Nickolas Curtis Michael Smith, Owenlyn H. Dunbar, Danielyn Coleman, and Prezatta Toe were highlighted in the Best New Actor and Actress categories.

The technical categories showcased the craftsmanship of filmmakers, with Fantasy, The Good Husband, Missing, and The Turn Coat receiving multiple nominations in cinematography, editing, sound design, and visual effects. Costume design and production design were also featured, recognizing the artistic direction that brings African stories to life on screen.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone Entertainment Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Diaspora categories acknowledged outstanding works by African filmmakers abroad. Films like Kecha Kecha (Sierra Leone), The Village Keeper (Canada), Benita (USA), and The Mask (Nigeria) earned nominations alongside diaspora documentaries and short films from Sweden, South Africa, and Tunisia. Performers like Sarah Tarawallie, Ruth Kadiri, Zachariah L. Sesay, and Eddie Watson were among the leading diaspora nominees.

The event also announced a collaborative short film project to be produced during the festival, involving creatives from both countries. Organizers believe this will further solidify cross-border collaboration and set the tone for long-term cultural and creative exchange.

Industry observers praised the mixer as a step forward in using film to promote unity, amplify African voices, and build sustainable cultural partnerships. The gathering marks a significant milestone in West Africa's cinematic landscape, positioning both Liberia and Sierra Leone as key players in the future of African film.