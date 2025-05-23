Liberia: Embattled Pleebo Superintendent Denies Controversial Remarks About Barrobo District

Pleebo, Maryland County — The embattled Statutory Superintendent of Pleebo, Hon. Aloysius Williams, has denied making controversial remarks that have sparked public outrage and heightened calls for his removal.

The controversy stems from a County Development Funds (CDF) explanation session held at the Pleebo City Hall on Thursday, May 15, during which Superintendent Williams was reportedly quoted as saying that Barrobo Statutory District--located in the forest region of the county--does not have equal rights to benefit from the CDF like Pleebo and Harper Districts.

Williams made the comments while lamenting that his district had been excluded from the allocation of essential supplies, including computers, motorbikes, and stationery, as outlined in the 2024 County Development Budget. Each statutory district was expected to receive a set of supplies, but Williams expressed dissatisfaction, accusing County Superintendent Henry Cole of favoring Barrobo over Pleebo.

"What's unfortunate," Williams allegedly said, "is that Barrobo, located deep in the forests, is being prioritized over Pleebo. Do you want to compare Barrobo to Pleebo in terms of benefits?"

The remarks drew immediate backlash from several stakeholders, including Maryland County Youth President Melvin Weah and Pleebo District #2 Commissioner Habakkuk Williams, who demanded a public clarification.

When pressed during the meeting, Williams reportedly reiterated his position:

"The fact remains. This is not a secret. Barrobo is in the middle of the forests. Do you want to compare Barrobo to Pleebo in terms of benefits?"

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, appearing on a local radio talk show on Monday, May 19, Williams denied making such statements. His denial came after a Barrobo resident called into the program to confront him about the comments.

"I have never made such a statement," Williams insisted.

His denial has deepened mistrust in the community, with many questioning his credibility and fitness to continue serving in the post.

Adding to the tension is the unresolved issue of leadership legitimacy. Although President Joseph Boakai has nominated Mr. Prince Tarwen as the new Statutory Superintendent of Pleebo, Tarwen has yet to be confirmed. As a result, Williams--who was appointed under former President George Weah--continues to hold the position in an acting capacity.

The Unity Party's Maryland County Youth Congress released a press statement on May 11, 2025, calling on President Boakai to resolve the leadership impasse by appointing a legitimate superintendent. The group issued a 42-hour ultimatum for Williams' removal, which has since expired without any action taken.

Meanwhile, the Office of the County Superintendent has clarified that Pleebo's exclusion from the county's development supplies was due to the absence of a legally confirmed statutory superintendent.

As public frustration mounts, citizens are urging national authorities to swiftly address both the leadership vacuum in Pleebo and the controversy surrounding the alleged comments. Many see the issue as emblematic of deeper problems with governance and equitable development in Maryland County.