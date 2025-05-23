West Africa: Exit of Member States Must Not Harm Citizens - Ecowas

...As bloc prepares for 50th anniversary

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Alieu Touray, has stressed that the ongoing withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger from the regional bloc must not affect ordinary citizens in those countries or across West Africa.

Touray made this statement during the ongoing first ordinary session of the ECOWAS Parliament for 2025, in Abuja.

He reaffirmed the bloc's commitment to unity, even in the face of political fractures.

He said, "In line with the decisions of the heads of state and government, we held an emergency meeting in April to create a negotiation framework for this exit; however, we must ensure that the people of our region do not suffer the consequences."

According to him, the emergency session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers, which took place in Accra, Ghana, mapped out a strategy for negotiations with the three Sahel countries.

He noted that direct talks are set to begin this week.

Touray's remarks come at a critical time, as ECOWAS marks 50 years since its founding.

"This Golden Jubilee is not just a celebration. It is a moment of reflection on how far we've come and what direction we want to take as a community," he added.

He also announced that a summit on the future of West Africa will be held later this year, preceded by wide consultations with stakeholders across the region.

Beyond politics, the ECOWAS Commission President called on parliamentarians to open debates on artificial intelligence, warning that if left unchecked, its negative effects could threaten the future of young people across the region.

The current parliamentary session continues in Abuja and will run until May 31.