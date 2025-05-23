Nigeria: Abiola's Wife Praises Tinubu Over Nigeria's IMF Debt Settlement

Prof. Zainab Duke-Abiola, wife of late Chief MKO Abiola, has lauded President Bola Tinubu for his economic reforms, resulting in the repayment of $3.4 billion debt owed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a statement she signed on Friday, Duke-Abiola noted that the milestone had sparked celebrations and renewed hope in Nigeria's economic future.

"The repayment is not a fluke; it is the outcome of careful strategic planning and unwavering commitment to improving Nigeria's socio-economic rating globally," Duke-Abiola said.

She described the development as a historic milestone, attributing it to President Tinubu's visionary leadership, meticulous economic management, and commitment to sustainable growth and development.

By repaying the debt, Duke-Abiola believed President Tinubu had restored hope and ameliorated the doldrums, ultimately freeing Nigeria from "neo-colonial shackles."

"The toga of indebtedness to IMF has been removed just like Singapore and Switzerland, which hold some of the strongest passports in the world. Nigeria is truly free from Neo-colonial shackles. We are free at last," she added.

Duke-Abiola noted that under President Tinubu, Nigeria has fully repaid a debt that stood at $1.61 billion when he assumed office in 2023, reduced it to $1.37 billion by Jan. 5, 2024; $933.03 million by July 10, 2024; and $472.06 million by Jan. 8, 2025 before being completely settled in May 2025.

She emphasised that President Tinubu's leadership is yielding results, setting the pace for a new era of fiscal responsibility, infrastructural development and better social service delivery.

Duke-Abiola also reflected on her personal experience during the 2023 general elections.

According to her, during the last elections, when I was mobilising nationwide voters for President Tinubu, some people were angry and decided to get a former orderly to frame me that I asked a cook to assault an orderly.

"I thank God for my complete vindication and exoneration," she added.

She expressed admiration for President Tinubu, saying, "The world should watch out because Tinubu is a President poised to surpass Donald Trump of the U.S. in international negotiations and surpass Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso.

"I know all this because I have known his patriotic mindset for over 30 years."

Duke-Abiola advised Nigerians not to overheat the polity, adding that President Tinubu came prepared as an "Angel of Restoration".(NAN)