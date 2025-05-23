Liberia's National Team Left Idle As Government Delays Decision On New Head Coach

22 May 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — Liberia's senior national football team remains without a head coach as the Liberia Football Association (LFA) awaits a formal decision from the government nearly two months after interim coach Thomas Kojo completed his assignment.

Kojo's short-term appointment, approved by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, covered just two matches in March. With that mandate expired and no permanent replacement named, the LFA says it is operating in a vacuum, pending input from the government, which owns and oversees the national team.

"We have written the government on the issue but yet to get response from them," LFA President Mustapha Raji told journalists during his second quarterly media briefing held in Monrovia on Wednesday.

Following the departure of former head coach Mario Marinica, the LFA reportedly proposed two options to the government: reappoint Kojo in a full-time capacity or consider English coach James Peter Butler. However, no further decision has been communicated.

In addition to the coaching situation, Raji said the LFA has submitted a budget for international friendly matches scheduled for the June FIFA window. That proposal, too, is still awaiting approval.

"We have plans for the June international window to have friendly matches, but we yet to get feedback," Raji said.

The LFA also disclosed it has received an invitation for the national team to play a friendly against Iran in November. According to Raji, the organizers have agreed to cover all expenses except player per diem, which would be the Liberian government's responsibility.

With time ticking and international fixtures on the horizon, the uncertainty surrounding the coaching position and government support has raised concerns about the team's preparedness for upcoming competitions.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.