Liberia's National Team Left Idle As Government Delays Decision On New Head Coach

Monrovia — Liberia's senior national football team remains without a head coach as the Liberia Football Association (LFA) awaits a formal decision from the government nearly two months after interim coach Thomas Kojo completed his assignment.

Kojo's short-term appointment, approved by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, covered just two matches in March. With that mandate expired and no permanent replacement named, the LFA says it is operating in a vacuum, pending input from the government, which owns and oversees the national team.

"We have written the government on the issue but yet to get response from them," LFA President Mustapha Raji told journalists during his second quarterly media briefing held in Monrovia on Wednesday.

Following the departure of former head coach Mario Marinica, the LFA reportedly proposed two options to the government: reappoint Kojo in a full-time capacity or consider English coach James Peter Butler. However, no further decision has been communicated.

In addition to the coaching situation, Raji said the LFA has submitted a budget for international friendly matches scheduled for the June FIFA window. That proposal, too, is still awaiting approval.

"We have plans for the June international window to have friendly matches, but we yet to get feedback," Raji said.

The LFA also disclosed it has received an invitation for the national team to play a friendly against Iran in November. According to Raji, the organizers have agreed to cover all expenses except player per diem, which would be the Liberian government's responsibility.

With time ticking and international fixtures on the horizon, the uncertainty surrounding the coaching position and government support has raised concerns about the team's preparedness for upcoming competitions.