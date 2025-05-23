Liberia: SEBA Eyes Lona 'Big Eight' Playoffs After Extending Unbeaten Streak

Monrovia, Liberia — Senior Brothers Association (SEBA), a rising force in the Liberia Oldtimers National Association (LONA) league, has extended its impressive unbeaten streak to eight games, securing a dominant 4-0 victory over Mount Barclay Oldtimers on Sunday at the Dorris Williams Sports pitch in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

SEBA win significantly bolsters their bid for a coveted spot in the league's "Big Eight" playoffs.

A brace from Ben Martin, along with individual goals from Acquay Kamara and Mark David, sealed all three points for SEBA.

The Barnerville-based team showcased a tactical masterclass and relentless attacking intent from the start of the whistle, demonstrating both depth and collective strength. Equally commendable was their defense, which held firm throughout the match, denying Mount Barclay Oldtimers any clear scoring opportunities and earning a well-deserved clean sheet.

Mount Barclay Oldtimers, despite flashes of individual skill, were ultimately outmatched by SEBA's cohesive play and sustained pressure. They will need to reassess their strategy as they continue their campaign in the highly competitive LONA league.

This dominant performance not only reinforces SEBA's strong second season in the league but also significantly boosts their aspirations for the "Big Eight" playoffs. The LONA league, a premier competition for veteran footballers across Liberia, culminates in this anticipated playoff, where the top teams vie for the championship title.

For SEBA, a relatively new entrant in the 2023-2024 season, securing a place among the elite eight is a primary objective.

Their recent form suggests they are well on their way, having started the season slowly before securing their first win with a crucial 2-1 victory over Duport Road Oldtimers. This was followed by wins against Veteran, Bong Mines, and Kakata Oldtimers, alongside three draws against BOTFA, 72nd, and Stephen Tolbert Oldtimers.

"This unbeaten run is a testament to the hard work and dedication of every player on this team," stated SEBA Coach Marcus Ibafi Weah. "We've set our sights on making it to the Big Eight, and every game, every training session, is geared towards that goal. We understand the challenge, but we believe in our ability."

The momentum SEBA has built over these eight games is undeniable.

Their consistent victories have propelled them to 6th place in the league standings with 19 points from 11 matches, putting them just three points behind the fourth-place team and in a strong position to contend for a top-four finish, which would guarantee a playoff spot.

As the LONA season progresses, all eyes will be on SEBA. Their next fixture against West Point Oldtimers on Sunday will serve as another crucial test in their quest to secure a top-four finish and cement their place among Liberia's oldtimers' football elite in the much-anticipated "Big Eight" showdown.