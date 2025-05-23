Ghana: Minister of Education Expresses Disappointment in SSA-UG Over Strike

22 May 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Cliff Ekuful

The Minister of Education, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, has expressed disappointment in the strike action embarked upon by the Senior Staff Association of the University of Ghana (SSA-UoG), describing it as a show of bad faith.

According to the Minister, it was unfortunate that the SSA-UG would embark on such route when they were in the know that government was working to address their demands.

"It must also be noted that at the instance of the Hon. Minister for Education, the Minister for Finance has written to the Controller and Accountant General as well as Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) approving the implementation of their Conditions of Service," he said.

This was contained in statement signed by the Head of Public Relations Unit of the Ministry of Education, Mr Larry George Botchway and copied to the Ghanaian Times online in Accra today.

Mr Iddrisu explained that government remained committed to ensuring a very conducive working environment for all its cherished employees and would ensure that their conditions of service are improved.

He said the Ministry had not shied away from informing members of the association on the steps taken in collaboration with other agencies to address their concerns.

To this end, the Minister pleaded with the association call off the strike action and return to duty so as not to disrupt the smooth running of the academic calendar.

The SSA-UOG on Wednesday declared an indefinite strike over what they described as the failure of government to deal with their conditions of service.

As part of their demands they said government must work to redeem all promises made to their members and also ensure that all monies owed them was paid.

