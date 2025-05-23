Liberia: Weah Abandoned Doe Family Despite Loyalty,' Says Grand Gedeh Native Watson Chelley

Monrovia — A prominent son of Grand Gedeh County, Watson Chelley, has accused former Liberian President George Manneh Weah of turning his back on the family of slain President Samuel Kanyon Doe, despite years of unwavering support from Doe's kinsmen, particularly the Krahn ethnic group.

In a viral post circulating across social media platforms, Chelley outlined what he termed a "deliberate neglect" of the Doe family during Weah's six-year presidency, highlighting a series of actions--or inactions--that he believes exposed the former president's lack of appreciation for the late president's legacy.

"Following President Doe's demise, George Weah assumed the presidency of Liberia in 2017," Chelley wrote. "During his tenure, he removed Doe's son from government, failed to appoint any of Doe's family members, and never once visited the family's home out of respect."

Chelley further pointed out that despite a ruling from the ECOWAS Court of Justice mandating benefits for the Doe family, Weah's administration failed to comply. He said the late former First Lady, Nancy B. Doe, lived in silence and hardship, often overlooked by the very government that owed her family a debt of honor.

"In six years, Weah did not organize a state funeral for President Doe nor showed any effort to reconcile with the family. That's a grave disrespect to a man who paved the way for his [Weah's] rise," Chelley added.

He also recounted a disturbing episode, claiming that Madam Doe once visited the former president's residence to plead for employment for her son but was allegedly left outside in the security booth for ten hours without being granted an audience.

Yet, upon the death of Mrs. Doe, former President Weah issued a public statement expressing, condolences and attributing much of his football success to the late president and his wife. In his tribute, Weah referred to Madam Doe as a "mother figure" who provided him support during his early years.

But Chelley dismissed the tribute as hypocrisy. "This is the height of wickedness," he wrote. "He ignored her in life and now sings praises in her death."

He did not spare his critics, particularly some Krahn supporters of Weah who challenged his earlier post. "To all the Krahn folks who insulted me, you can now bow in shame," he said. "You blindly supported a man who disrespected our legacy."

The post has stirred heated debates on social media, with many Liberians reflecting on the political relationship between the former president and the Doe legacy. For years, many Krahn people viewed Weah as a political son of Doe and supported his political journey from 2005 up to his presidency.

As public emotions continue to build around the passing of Madam Doe, Chelley's accusations may prompt further scrutiny into the legacy of Weah's administration and his relationship with the family of one of Liberia's most controversial and consequential leaders.