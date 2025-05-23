Nigeria: LASG Endorses Drinks Fest Lagos 2025

22 May 2025
This Day (Lagos)

The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture via the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, has officially endorsed Drinks Fest Lagos 2025, a two-day celebration of the city's vibrant beverage culture and entertainment scene.

A concept of Without a Box PR, this inaugural festival will take place on May 30th and 31st, 2025, at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Drinks Fest Lagos is a one-of-a-kind experience that brings together the best of Lagos nightlife. It features drink brand showcases, vendor exhibitions, and top-tier musical performances. The event aims to capture the pulse of the city's dynamic spirit while creating meaningful connections between brands and consumers.

"We are incredibly honoured to receive the endorsement of the Lagos State Government for the maiden edition of Drinks Fest Lagos. This support not only validates the vision behind the festival but also energises our mission to showcase Lagos as the heartbeat of Africa's nightlife and cultural innovation," said Theodore Nyingifa, Chief Organiser of Drinks Fest Lagos and Lead Consultant at Without a Box PR.

"This exciting partnership reiterates our administration's continued commitment to supporting vibrant initiatives, fostering bold brand collaborations, and building a dynamic community of fun-lovers with a vibrant landscape" said Idris Aregbe, Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.