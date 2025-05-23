Nigerian Air Force Marks 61st Anniversary With Free Medical Outreach in Mafoluku, Lagos

As part of its 61st anniversary celebrations, the Nigerian Air Force Logistics Command in Lagos organised a free medical outreach for residents of Mafoluku community, providing vital healthcare services to those who may not otherwise have access.

Air Vice Marshal Zayyan Abdullah, Chief of Staff, Logistics Command, who represented the Air Officer Commanding, Air Vice Marshal Adeniran Kolade Ademuwagun, explained that the outreach was part of a nationwide initiative directed by NAF Headquarters.

"The Nigerian Air Force was established in 1964. At 61 years, this is a significant period in the life of any institution. It is a moment of pride and celebration for us--the officers and men of the Nigerian Air Force," he said.

The services offered free of charge included general medical screening, malaria testing, blood pressure checks, dental examinations, and distribution of essential medications, mosquito nets, and eyeglasses.

"These services are provided at no cost as a gesture of our gratitude and commitment to the health and well-being of our community," the AOC said.

He added that the outreach was designed to bring healthcare to the doorsteps of residents who might face financial or logistical challenges accessing regular medical facilities.

"While many already patronise our hospitals, we recognise that some people may not be able to come due to various constraints. That's why we've decided to bring medical services to their doorstep. Those with minor health concerns are being treated here today, and for more complicated cases, we refer them to hospitals for further diagnosis and treatment," he explained.

He also emphasised the Force's commitment to transparency and community engagement through other anniversary activities, including open days where civilians can view military equipment and aircraft.

"We've had open days at our bases where the public can come and see various types of aircraft that have been used in defence operations. These assets were acquired by the Federal Government using resources that belong to all Nigerians, including taxpayer money. So it is only right that the public sees what their support has enabled us to achieve," he said.

The Nigerian Air Force has also extended its outreach to schools, where officers deliver career talks aimed at inspiring young people to consider future service in the Force.

"We are targeting the younger generation. We want to catch them young--to inform and inspire them to consider joining the Air Force after their secondary or university education. It's about preparing future leaders who will continue the work of nation-building," the AOC added.

Also speaking, Air Commodore Kingsley Obi, Commander of the 661 Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital in Lagos, reaffirmed the importance of the outreach, noting the Force's ongoing efforts to build strong civil-military relations.

"We believe that civil-military relationship is very vital to security and like the chief of staff said, we need to win the hearts and minds of the host community so when they see something they will say something. Also, we have had a cordial relationship with the host community as we are giving back to them."

"Our mission today is to give back to our host community as directed by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal HB Abubakar. Civilians are always welcome at our hospitals, and our services remain heavily subsidised when compared to other medical institutions," Air Commodore Obi further explained when asked if the pro bono would extend to the hospital after the outreach.

Princess Adenike Dosumu, Chairperson of Community Development Service in Mafoluku, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the outreach.

"Many people in our community don't like going to the hospital. Some say it's because of the cost, others mention the stress involved. So bringing this directly to our doorstep--I'm very happy," she said. "Since the day I told them the Air Force was coming, they've been so happy. They started praying for them immediately. Even this morning, when they saw the personnel arrive, they were full of joy. They said, 'God will bless them.' And I say so too."

The Nigerian Air Force used the occasion to urge community members to support ongoing security efforts by reporting suspicious activities.

"We are actively involved in various operations across the country, and we need the cooperation of the communities we serve. When residents notice individuals with criminal intentions or suspicious activity, we encourage them to report to the authorities so that appropriate investigations can be carried out," the AOC said.