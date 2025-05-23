Nigeria: Report - Shortage of Project Talent Endangers Global Growth

The new Global Project Management Talent Gap report from Project Management Institute (PMI), has predicted that shortage of project talent could hamper global growth if up to 30 million new project professionals are not produced by 2035.

According to the report, as the world accelerates into an era defined by economic uncertainty, disruption, and digital transformation, it is clear that project professionals are more essential than ever.

"There are almost 40 million project professionals in the global workforce today. To put this in perspective, the global workforce includes approximately 25 million software developers and around 30 million nurses, underscoring the scale and significance of the project management profession," the report said.

However, projected demand is rising sharply, particularly in fast-growing regions like South Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, and China, where major infrastructure projects, industrial expansion, and digital transformation are creating unprecedented needs for skilled training

President and CEO of PMI, Pierre Le Manh, said: "Our world is in flux: economically, politically, environmentally. The need for change is everywhere. And change only happens through successful projects. That makes this a defining moment for project professionals."

According to him, "We don't just need millions more of them, we need them ready to lead, to deliver, to turn bold ideas into real and sustainable outcomes. The talent gap in our profession isn't just a workforce issue. It's a barrier to progress for business and for the future of the world."

According to the MD, PMI sub-Saharan Africa, George Asamani, "Sub-Saharan Africa will require as many as 4.6 million project professionals by 2035, up from 2.6 million today, a nearly 75 per cent increase that translates into a talent shortfall of roughly two million. Addressing the gap will demand scaled investment in professional training and deeper collaboration with universities and governments. Expanding access to globally recognised certifications will be essential to ensuring workforce readiness and building execution capacity on the continent."