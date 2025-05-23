Nigeria: Deteriorating Conditions of Pambegua Nursing School

Permit me a space to draw the attention of Governor Uba Sani to the deteriorating condition of school of nursing Pambegua campus.

The campus was established by the former administration of Nasir el-Rufai to decongest the two campuses of Kaduna and Kafanchan, improve access to nursing profession and provide trained and qualitative nurses to boost health care delivery in the state. The campus was opened in 2024 and study began in earnest. During the take off,the campus faced numerous challenges such as lack of accommodation and befitting classes for the study. However, the good people of Pambegua community wholeheartedly supported the campus to ensure seamless teaching and learning activities.

For instance,a memorandum of understanding was entered between some members of the community to provide rented apartments for the school management.Part of the agreement reached was that, after registration, the college will remit house rents to the landlords. Unfortunately, this arrangement has been breached.The landlords have complained that they are yet to receive a kobo, despite the fact that deduction has been made from the students tuition fees. Angered by this development,the landlords have promised to evict the students if their rents are not paid as arranged.

At present,the campus lacks hostel. Besides, the campus lacks potable water supply since November last year. The provost has failed to repair the broken water pump which would have addressed the perennial water supply on the campus.The campus also lacks adequate teaching staff as it depends on community volunteer teaching staff.The school provost is being accused of doing little or nothing to surmount these multi-faceted problems.

Therefore, Pambegua community is passionately appealing to the executive governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani,to come to the aid of the school through the following measures: building and rehabilitation of the campus 's hostel to accommodate the ever increasing number of students, drilling of boreholes to curb acute water scarcity, installation of solar energy to address the power challenges, and above all deployment of teaching staff to fill in the shortage of personals.