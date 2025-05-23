Nigeria: Pshan Partners Creative Industry to Unlock Investments in Nigeria's Health Sector

Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN) in collaboration with the World Health Expo Lagos has partnered with key players in Nigeria's creative industry to unlock investment opportunities in the country's health sector.

This was communicated by the Managing Director PSHAN, Dr Tinuola Akingbolagbe, at a Press Conference which held in Lagos recently to unveil the 2025 PSHAN Annual Conference themed 'The Creative Catalyst: Driving Sustainable Healthcare Solutions in West Africa.'

Akingbolagbe noted that the conference hopes to glean inspiration from the creative industry to stimulate local and international investment in Nigeria's healthcare space, inspire industry growth and culminate in increased contribution of the health sector to the national economy.

She said: "The healthcare sector in Nigeria contributes very little to the gdp but in other climes, the healthcare sector contributes up to 30 per cent of the gdp. With Nigeria's creative industry emerging as one of the most dynamic and resilient sectors, this conference seeks to leverage its lessons to reimagine healthcare investments and interventions.

"The event will highlight how creativity-driven solutions can shape a more responsive, scalable, and sustainable healthcare ecosystem. It will also facilitate cross-sector dialogue between

leaders in both industries. By drawing parallels with the creative industry, the conference aims to highlight how proven strategies and models in the creative industry can inspire new models for

healthcare investment, delivery, and accessibility."

The event, billed to hold on Monday, June 2, 2025, will be a convergence of healthcare professions, experts in the creative industry, thought and policy leaders as well as leaders in the academia. The keynote address will be delivered by the Founder, African Leadership Group, Mr. Fred Swaniker, a TED fellow and World Economic Forum Young Global Leader.

The event will also feature expert panel sessions, two creative master classes, question and answer sessions with opportunity for participation to network and share ideas with industry leaders.

Among dignitaries to grace the event are: MD/CEO, Aliko Dangote Foundation,

Ms. Zouera Youssoufou as Conference Chair; Nollywood veteran, Mr. Segun Arinze as creative industry expert panelist; and veteran actress and movie producer, Ms. Iretiola Doyle also as expert panelist.

Also to be in attendance are: the Creative Director Kaffy Kreative, Dr Kaffy Shafau Expert; Co-Founder; Chocolate City Music, Mr. Abuchi Peter Ugwu; Medical Doctor and Storyteller, Dr. Egenmba Chinonso; with the Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Access Corporation, Mr. Amaechi Okobi and Founder, WARIF Dr. Kemi DaSilva-lbru leading the first and second masterclasses respectively.