Nigeria: Reckitt Nigeria Revitalises Dettol Original Soap With 12-Hour Protective Shield

Reckitt, a global leader in health, hygiene, and nutrition, has revealed a new claim for its Dettol original antibacterial bar soap in Nigeria. With regular use, the antibacterial soap is said to support the skin's natural germ fighting ability for up to 12 hours, thereby ensuring your soap works with, not against, your skin's natural defences against germs.

Tanzim Rezwan, Marketing Director, Reckitt Sub Saharan Africa stated, "At Reckitt, we recognise that modern life brings new challenges to maintaining hygiene, this is why weare informing our consumers that our Dettol Original when used regularly, provides a 12-hour protective shield against germs by supporting their skin's natural germ fighters. . This innovation reflects our continued commitment to ensuring families stay protected wherever they are. Nigerians can now have the confidence to engage fully in their daily routines without compromising on hygiene."

Nonye Opara, Senior Brand Manager, Dettol, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, added, "With nonstop routines and daily interactions, germs are never far away. Our skin is our body's first line of defence against germs. Dettol Original works with the skin's natural defences against germs to give families peace of mind.

"From school drop-offs to office hours and evening family time, Nigerians can go about their daily routines with the confidence that their hygiene routines continue to protect their skin's natural defences against germs.

Through this campaign, Dettol reinforces its commitment to promoting effective hygiene practices and empowering individuals to lead healthier lives, with protection that serves them through the day.