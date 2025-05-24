Liberia: ANC Suspends National Vice Chairman, Three Lawmakers Over Role in House Impasse

22 May 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Jahiem Tumu

Monrovia — The Alternative National Congress (ANC) has suspended three members of the House of Representatives--Anthony Williams, Nathaniel Bahway, and Nyahn Flomo--alongside the party's National Vice Chair for Finance and Investment, Mr. Fubbi Henries, for a period of six months.

The suspension, which takes effect immediately and runs until November 20, 2025, was announced following a meeting of the ANC Executive Committee held on Tuesday, May 20, at the party's national headquarters. The decision was reached by a two-thirds majority vote, in accordance with Articles 24.5 and 26 of the party's constitution, which govern disciplinary procedures.

According to the ANC Secretariat, the three lawmakers failed to appear before an investigative panel constituted to review their roles in a recent impasse in the House of Representatives. The party says their actions were in direct violation of the ANC's official stance during the legislative standoff, and constituted a breach of party discipline and unity.

"The ANC views their actions as a serious violation of party discipline, unity, and democratic values," the statement read. "No individual, regardless of position, is above the Party's rules and constitution."

As part of their suspension, Representatives Williams, Bahway, and Flomo, along with Mr. Henries, are barred from participating in any ANC activities at both the national and local levels during the suspension period.

