Liberia: Massive Palm Oil Spill As Tanker Overturns On Harper-Pleebo Highway

22 May 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Peter P. Toe, Jr., Contributing Writer

Harper, Maryland County — More than 500,000 gallons of red palm oil were lost Tuesday morning when a tanker belonging to the Maryland Oil Palm Plantation (MOPP) overturned along the Harper-Pleebo Highway.

The tanker was reportedly heading to the Port of Harper when the crash occurred. Witnesses say the vehicle overturned unexpectedly, causing a vast quantity of oil to flood the highway and nearby terrain.

Authorities from the Liberia National Police in Maryland County have confirmed the incident and launched an investigation into the cause of the crash. No official cause has yet been disclosed.

In the immediate aftermath, dozens of residents from nearby communities rushed to the site with buckets and containers to collect the spilled oil. While the scene reflected the desperation of residents facing economic hardship, experts warn of serious environmental and health implications.

Local environmental officials expressed concern that the oil spill could lead to soil contamination and pollution of nearby water sources if not swiftly and properly addressed.

As of press time, no injuries or fatalities have been reported. The damaged tanker remains at the site under police observation, but no official cleanup operation has yet begun.

The Maryland Oil Palm Plantation has not issued a public statement on the incident.

