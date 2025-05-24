Liberia: Arcelor Mittal Invests 58k in Biodiversity and Conservation Program

22 May 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

ArcelorMittal Liberia is proud to continue its commitment to sustainable development by investing over $58,000 in the latest phase of our Biodiversity and Conservation Program - benefiting nine fenceline communities and over 60 local stakeholders in the Yarmein belt, Nimba County.

This initiative, implemented in partnership with Humanity Care Liberia, supports sustainable agriculture through vegetable farming, piggery, poultry, and swamp rice production - empowering local farmers while reducing pressure on Liberia's forestland.

Speaking at the launch event in Baapa, community leaders and AML representatives emphasized the program's dual purpose: supporting livelihoods and preserving biodiversity.

"This program is not about AML profiting--it is about empowering farmers," said Samuel Peter, AML's Superintendent for Biodiversity and Conservation.

The project will fund tools, seeds, and food support for farmers, with 100% of the harvests and income staying in the hands of local participants.

Special thanks to our community relations team and to local leaders like Marie Torlo of the Yekepa Vegetable Gardeners for showing what's possible when partnership meets purpose.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.