Liberia: Govt Accuses Senator Snowe of Subversive Plans

The Liberian Government has accused Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe of allegedly cooking up subversive plans to undermine the Joseph Boakai administration.

(Capitol Hill, Monrovia, May 26, 2025): In a statement issued on Saturday, May 24, the Government alleges that Sen. Snowe, also a member of the ECOWAS Parliament, vowed to use his connection within the regional body to ensure the regime's failure.

Sen. Snowe in a social media post denied the allegations attributed to him and has vowed to call for a fully independent and transparent investigation into the accusations against his person.

But sources close to the situation said the statement attributed to the Bomi County Senator was allegedly made on the floor of the ECOWAS Parliament. The source said Sen. Snowe alleged subversive comments against the Boakai regime took many of his colleagues aback.

The alleged attribution, one source explained, has the propensity to threaten Liberia's peace, something members frown upon. Sen. Snowe was said to have been advised to apologize to President Boakai or risk expulsion.

Meanwhile, a source close to President Boakai informed this paper Sunday night that Sen. Snowe, upon the advice of his colleagues, allegedly took with him Sen. Pro-temp Nyonblee Karnge-Lawrence and Speaker Richard Koon to apologize to the President.

However, after prostrating before President Boakai, instead of issuing an official press release to detail what transpired, only photographs of the four officials were release on social media, with details behind the photograph and purpose of the visit unexplained.

Thus, the government's statement which condemned the alleged plan of Sen. Snowe quoted Snowe as declaring he would "do everything possible including using his connections in ECOWAS to make the Boakai-led government to fail, even if it means discouraging foreign direct investment to Liberia and making the country ungovernable and unstable until he, Snowe, becomes President of Liberia".

In what has been described as a shocking allegation against Sen. Snowe, the Government reminded Sen. Snowe and other officials, who may hold similar thoughts, saying, "that no citizen is licensed to undermine his/her own country and government by vowing to use ECOWAS internal institutions or other international organizations to either promote their selfish ambitions or plot destabilization."

In the same vein the Liberian Government calls on all sub-regional, regional, and international organizations to ensure that such plan by Mr. Snowe and his collaborators to undermine and destabilize the Liberian Government is not actualized.

"Liberia continues to remain a champion of peace, security, and economic integration within the Mano River Union (MRU), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union (AU), and the broader international system.

The Government assures the citizens of Liberia that it has the capacity to, at all times, meet its obligations to the Liberian people and will do all it can to succeed, keep the country safe, ensure stability, and prevent those wishing to cause chaos from achieving their intentions." The statement added.

The Government concluded by urging citizens to work continuously with and lend support to their government to meet their needs and build a prosperous nation.

Meanwhile, when this paper contacted Sen. Snowe on the issue, he promised to call back but did not as of press time.

However, in a press release issued on his social media page, Sen. Snowe described the Government's statement as irresponsible and reckless.

He said the statement "amounts to nothing less than an implicit accusation of treason, one of the gravest charges under our Constitution that I do not take lightly. Such an accusation is not only wholly unfounded and defamatory but also constitutes a serious affront to the principles of democracy, the rule of law, and the constitutional safeguards that protect all citizens of our Republic."

"This act by the government further sets a dangerous and unacceptable precedent, one that threatens the very fabric of our democracy and the fundamental rights of every Liberian, particularly those who exercise their legitimate right to speak truth to power. It is increasingly evident that this development forms part of a calculated and malicious smear campaign, designed to discredit, intimidate, and silence me and other critical voices of the opposition in the national discourse." He added.

"In view of this regrettable development, I have taken the difficult decision to terminate my participation in the ECOWAS Parliament mission and return home. I have formally communicated this matter to the Honorable Liberian Senate, registering my grave concerns over the implications of such unfounded accusations against my person and calling for a full-scale, immediate, independent, and comprehensive investigation into this matter." He said. Written by Othello B. Garblah.