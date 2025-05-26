Liberia: Arcelormittal Execs Expected in Liberia Amid High-Stakes Multi-User Rail Policy Showdown

Senior executives of ArcelorMittal, the parent company of ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML), are expected to arrive in Liberia this week for high-level meetings with President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr., and to commission a new iron ore concentrator in Nimba County according to Government officials. However, sources close to the Executive Mansion suggest that the anticipated visit is not just about a ceremonial ribbon-cutting -- but a last-minute attempt by AML to persuade the Liberian government to reconsider its firm stance on transitioning to a multi-user, independently operated railway system.

The President's position, reiterated in an emergency Inter-Ministerial Concessions Committee (IMCC) meeting held on May 6, remains unequivocal: Executive Order 136 -- which mandates the opening of Liberia's rail infrastructure to multiple users under the management of an independent rail operator -- will be fully implemented. This means AML will no longer have exclusive control of the Yekepa-to-Buchanan railway when its Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) expires in 2030.

Multiple sources within the government confirm that President Boakai personally instructed National Investment Commission Chairman Jeff Blibo to withdraw recent letters he had sent to AML and Ivanhoe Atlantic, which appeared to pre-empt the President's directive and caused widespread confusion and backlash. The letters had inaccurately indicated that AML would continue to control rail operations beyond 2030 -- a move that prompted backlash within the Cabinet and concern from Liberia's international partners.

The U.S. Government has repeatedly voiced support for Liberia's multi-user rail policy. In a 2023 statement, the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia publicly backed the transition to an independent operator model. More recently, the Trump Administration reaffirmed that position, citing the importance of equitable infrastructure access in unlocking broader economic benefits for Liberia and the region.

At the heart of the debate is the future of the Yekepa-to-Buchanan rail corridor -- a 243-kilometer infrastructure asset vital to the country's mining and logistics sectors. The railway currently serves only AML, which has operated it exclusively for two decades under its MDA. But new players, including Ivanhoe Atlantic (formerly High Power Exploration or HPX), are poised to bring in billions of dollars in new investments -- contingent upon fair, non-discriminatory access to the corridor.

According to government sources, AML has reportedly offered US$200 million in budgetary support over a five-year period as part of its negotiation to secure long-term control of the rail line. But critics within the administration argue that such short-term incentives pale in comparison to the long-term revenue prospects from multiple users. "That's barely enough to cover our civil service wage bill for six months," one official remarked. "We need sustainable revenue from long-term haulage fees and increased investments, not conditional giveaways."

Under the current framework to be developed by the National Rail Authority (NRA), Liberia plans to issue an international tender for an independent rail operator. The NRA will regulate usage, ensure fair access, and collect fees that go directly to the government. Major rail logistics firms such as Thelo DB and Railroad Development Corporation have expressed strong interest in the opportunity and are expected to participate in the upcoming tender process.

The transition to multi-user access is also central to the development of the proposed Liberty Corridor -- a massive infrastructure project that mirrors the U.S.-backed Lobito Corridor linking Angola, Zambia, and the DRC. The Liberty Corridor would link iron ore deposits in Guinea as well as those in Liberia to the Port of Buchanan and support the flow of bulk commodities, agricultural goods, passenger and freight services across the region.

For AML, the stakes are high. The company has announced plans to ramp up its annual iron ore production to 15 million tonnes with the help of a new concentrator. Industry analysts point out, however, that much of the ore left in AML's concession area is of lower grade, necessitating beneficiation before export. A concentrator helps convert low-grade ore into a higher-grade product suitable for international markets. But construction of the plant is reportedly behind schedule.

"Although they are coming to cut the ribbon, it's most likely just to open the crusher," a mining source familiar with the site said. "The concentrator itself is far from completion."

Despite AML's stated commitment to multi-user rail access, recent actions suggest otherwise. The company recently denied access to Ivanhoe Atlantic's ESIA (Environmental and Social Impact Assessment) team, sent with official authorization from the Ministries of Mines and Transport and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to assess rail infrastructure and environmental impact. This denial was seen by many as a direct contradiction of AML's claim to support open access.

The President's resolve is backed not only by government policy but also by the expectations of Liberia's international partners and investors. "This is not about sidelining AML," one senior official emphasized. "It's about creating a fair, modern rail system that works for the whole country. Plus nothing about a multi-user independent operator policy hurts AML's mining operations."

As AML executives reportedly seek to meet with President Boakai, the path forward appears set. The era of monopoly rail access in Liberia is nearing its end. The future, as the President has repeatedly said, belongs to shared infrastructure that fuels national development and regional integration.