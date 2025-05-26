Nigeria: Tinubu Is God's Gift to Nigeria, Says Billionaire Arthur Eze

25 May 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, Prince Arthur Eze has described President Bola Tinubu as "God's gift to Nigeria" and praised his leadership style, reform-driven governance, and commitment to national unity.

In an upcoming State House documentary marking Tinubu's second anniversary in office, Prince Eze said the President exemplified the bold, God-ordained leadership Nigeria needs at this pivotal moment in history.

"God doesn't make mistakes. That man, Tinubu, was created for a purpose. God gave him the power to change lives," the oil magnate and philanthropist said. "Tinubu has no enemies. He is a unifier. He speaks with humility and honesty; that's why we admire him."

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, reflecting on his experience during the Nigerian civil war and his deep roots in the South-East, Eze noted that Tinubu has demonstrated an unprecedented commitment to inclusivity and development in the region.

"What Tinubu has done for the South-East, nobody else has. He gave us the Minister of Works, the Minister of Science and Technology, and the South-East Development Commission. This is an opportunity for the Igbo to unite with the rest of Nigeria," he declared.

On the Renewed Hope Agenda, the 76-year-old business leader expressed confidence that Tinubu has fulfilled his promises.

He noted that the President assumed office at a time of economic fragility and political uncertainty, but has shown the wisdom and resolve required to steer the nation toward progress.

"God has given him the wisdom to change Nigeria for the good of the present and future generations", he asserted.

Prince Eze further urged Nigerians to support the President for stability, growth, and future prosperity. "He's not a man of division -- whether Christian or Muslim, he respects all. All he asks is that we pray to God and work together."

He concluded with a prayer for the President, "May God guide Nigeria and President Tinubu. He gave him this power and will help him complete the job."

