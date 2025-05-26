Nigeria: Kano Censorship Board Bans 'Labarina', Dadin Kowa', 20 Other Hausa Film Series

The affected films, widely viewed on local channels and social media platforms, have aroused public conversations about the role of regulation against creative freedom.

The Censorship Board of Kano State has immediately banned 22 Hausa-language film series, including well-known favourites like Labarina and Dadin Kowa. This was based on allegations of bypassing established regulatory procedures.

Abba El-Mustapha, the Board's executive secretary, announced this directive after a management meeting convened earlier this week.

In a formal broadcast, the Board's Information Officer, Abdullahi Sani Sulaiman, explained that the affected parties and projects had failed to undertake the mandatory vetting process required by state law before distribution or broadcast.

"The Board has suspended 22 Hausa film series for violating our guidelines, which require that all films be submitted for censorship before public release," Mr Sulaiman stated.

Among the titles affected are Dakin Amarya, Mashahuri, Gidan Sarauta, Wasiyya, Tawakkaltu, Mijina, Wani Zamani, Labarina, Mallaka, Kudin Ruwa, Boka Ko Malam, Wayasan Gobe, Rana Dubu, Manyan Mata, Fatake, Gwarwashi, Jamilun Jiddan, Shahadar Nabila, Dadin Kowa, Tabarmar, Kishiyata, and Rigar Aro

Sulaiman accentuated the Censorship Board's position and rights to supervise all forms of visual storytelling intended for public consumption within and beyond Kano's borders.

He added, "Producers are instructed to cease airing or streaming their content on television or online platforms and are expected to submit their productions for censorship approval from Monday, 19th May 2025

Reprimand

He further reprimanded that failing to comply with the Board's directive within the specified timeframe would result in legal repercussions.

"He also called on all TV stations and the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to support the Board's efforts to ensure these directives are adhered to and to help advance the Kannywood industry in line with its development goals.

The Board also encouraged regulatory agencies and media outlets to support the enforcement of censorship guidelines.

The statement read, "We are calling on television stations and the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to support our efforts in ensuring compliance with censorship laws and promoting professionalism in the Kannywood industry."

This move is part of the state government's renewed efforts to clean and reorganise the Kannywood industry and enforce discipline among content creators.

The affected films, widely viewed on local channels and social media platforms, have aroused public conversations about the role of regulation against creative freedom.

However, the Board has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to upholding moral standards and preserving cultural values in the production of Hausa-language content.