Nigeria: Army Deactivates 19 Illegal Refining Sites in Niger Delta

Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army have deactivated 19 Illegal refining sites in the Niger Delta region in the Army's ongoing anti Crude Oil Theft (COT) operations in the region.

Acting Deputy Director 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lt. Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, in a statement issued on Sunday night in Port Harcourt, said the operations were carried out in collaboration with other security agencies.

Danjuma stated that while 20 suspected oil thieves were arrested during the operations that were carried out in Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta states, over 589,000 litres of stolen products recovered during the exercise.

The statement reads in part: "The ongoing anti Crude Oil Theft (COT) operations in the Niger Delta Region (NDR) is progressing with several successes recorded. In multiple operations conducted across the Niger Delta region between 19 and 25 May 2025, troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army with other security agencies have successfully dismantled 19 illegal refining sites, with 20 suspected oil thieves apprehended and over 589,000 litres of stolen products recovered.

"The anti-COT operations conducted by the troops in Rivers State, around Okolomade, Orashi and Ozochi forests in Abua/Odual local government area (of Rivers State), uncovered several illegal refining sites, eight cooking ovens and massive storage facilities filled with over 300,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO), over 250,000 litres of stolen crude oil, seven reservoirs, six receivers and a generator were recovered."

Similarly, Danjuma said nine illegal refining sites were taken out at the fringes of the Imo River, with 23 drum pots, ten drum receivers, 321 sacks and over 16,000 litres of stolen products handled in consonance with operational mandate.

He added that troops of the Division also projected operations into Ndoni at Ogba/Ndoni/Egbema LGA, where 245 sacks filled with 12,500 litres illegally refined AGO were recovered.

The acting director said similar operations was conducted around Ogbonga Forest in Bonny LGA of Rivers State where troops apprehended a suspected oil thief with a fibre hand pulled boat and a 400 meters hose, "evidently stained with crude oil, four spanners, a TECNO T353 mobile phone amongst several other items recovered."

In Delta State, the statement said troops uncovered an illegal refining site at Jeddo in Okpe LGA, where over 1,000 litres of stolen products stored in polythene bags were recovered. "Likewise, at Ogbu Aladja in Warri South LGA, troops deactivated a number of illegal refining sites with several sacks filled with unquantified illegally refined AGO recovered."

Also in Bayelsa State, troops dismantled an illegal refining site around Biseni in Yenagoa LGA, with four cooking ovens, drums and receivers destroyed, as well as several litres of stolen products confiscated.

The same feat was recorded in Akwa Ibom State where troops have dominated both the land, waterways and the Creeks, effectively denying economic saboteurs and associated criminals freedom of action.

"The apprehended oil thieves were handed over to the appropriate agency for prosecution, while products confiscated have been handled in line with the extant operational mandate."

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Emekah has reassured that troops of the Division will continue to intensify efforts at identifying other illegal refining sites and ensure they are dismantled.