Nigeria: NAF Airstrikes Destroy 100 Illegal Refining Sites in 5 Months

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe, has between January and May, destroyed more than 100 illegal refining sites through airstrikes in the Niger Delta.

The Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, made this known in a statement on Sunday, in Abuja.

Ejodame said the NAF executed over 173 missions and 265 sorties, accumulating approximately 270 flying hours in support of joint military operations and independent strikes across key oil-producing states.

He said the airstrikes also destroyed 53 boats, 74 cooking tanks, two reservoirs and several transport vehicles.

According to him, these actions significantly degraded the capacity of oil thieves and vandals operating along critical corridors such as Buguma, Imo River, Port Harcourt, Okrika, Egbema/Ohaji and the Trans Niger Pipeline Right of Way.

"The operations are aligned with national efforts to curb militancy, stop environmental degradation caused by illegal refining, and protect strategic oil and gas infrastructure, the backbone of Nigeria's economy," he said.

NAF spokesman said the NAF had intensified air operations in the Niger Delta, recording significant successes in the ongoing fight against crude oil theft and the protection of vital national assets.

He said the NAF 115 Special Operations Group (115 SOG), which hosts the air component had maintained a high tempo of aerial missions across the region, dismantling illegal refining sites and disrupting the logistics of criminal networks.

"While the NAF continues to promote civil-military cooperation and community development in the region, it emphasises that the kinetic component of its campaign remains essential to uprooting entrenched criminal networks. NAN

"These sustained air operations underscore NAF's commitment to national security and economic stability by ensuring that Nigeria's oil heartland remains secure and productive," he added. (NAN)