Africa: All of Africa Today - May 26, 2025

Ugandan Activist Agather Atuhaire Alleges Rape and Torture in Tanzanian Detention

Agather Atuhaire, a Ugandan activist arrested and detained in Tanzania, was found abandoned near the border between the two countries. She recounted to the BBC that she was raped and tortured while in detention, describing how she was blindfolded, beaten, stripped, and sexually assaulted. Her fellow Kenyan activist, who had also been detained, reported similar mistreatment. Both activists had travelled to Tanzania to support opposition leader Tundu Lissu but were barred from attending his court hearing and subsequently arrested. The Tanzanian authorities made no official comments. The US Department of State's Bureau of African Affairs said it was deeply concerned by the reports of the two activists' mistreatment and called for an immediate and full investigation into the allegations of human rights abuses.

Kenyan President Ruto Dismisses Critics, Remains Focused on Promises

President William Ruto has dismissed mounting criticism and speculation about his political future, asserting that he remains firmly committed to fulfilling the promises he made to Kenyans and will not be distracted by detractors. Speaking during a church service at A.I.C. Kibra Constituency, Ruto likened his situation to Nehemiah's biblical story, emphasizing that he would not be swayed by "political noise." He said that he is focused on his development agenda, including economic reforms, job creation, universal healthcare, and affordable housing. There's growing public frustration over high rents, rising taxes, and controversial policies that have sparked protests and worried people about his administration's viability.

Escalating Violence in Eastern DR Congo Deepens Food Crisis, WFP Warns

The World Food Programme (WFP) warned that food insecurity had worsened in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and neighboring countries as violence escalated in 2024. The conflict, long affecting the DRC, escalated sharply this year with M23 rebels seizing control of Goma in North Kivu and Bukavu in South Kivu. The situation further deteriorated with anthrax and mpox outbreaks in overcrowded and unsanitary areas. WFP reported that 7.9 million people in the eastern provinces were food insecure, while 28 million were in need across the country. The recent conflict and displacement in eastern DRC have slashed food production in the Grand Nord. In addition, Goma's airport closure, a critical factor for aid delivery, continues to disrupt operations. WFP appealed for $433 million to support emergency operations in the DRC and additional funding to sustain assistance in Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, and Tanzania through 2025 and beyond.

UN Extends South Sudan Arms Embargo as Conflict Rages On

Global concern had once again shifted to South Sudan, where a long-simmering conflict had claimed thousands of lives, displaced over 2.3 million people, and left around 60,000 children malnourished. The United Nations (UN) arms embargo on the warring parties, first imposed in 2018, was extended for another year on May 30, 2024. Despite the embargo, violations had continued, including the deployment of Ugandan soldiers and military equipment to South Sudan in March 2025. Amnesty International expressed concern that without an extension, civilian lives would be at risk, stating that the human rights situation would have been worse without the embargo. South Sudanese citizens have questioned the effectiveness of UN peacekeeping efforts, accusing them of being passive while violence continues.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Former DR Congo President Blasts Successor After Immunity Lifted

Former Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila accused his successor Félix Tshisekedi's government of being a "dictatorship" in a fiery 45-minute YouTube address made after his Senate immunity was lifted. Kabila, who had been in power from 2001 to 2019, said he broke his silence because the country's unity was at risk. He condemned arbitrary decisions, including the banning of his party, the seizure of his assets, and the government's use of pro-government militias and foreign forces. Kabila criticized the government for failing to uphold democracy, allowing corruption and public debt to soar, and mismanaging the economy. Kabila urged the withdrawal of "all foreign troops" from DR Congo and welcomed a recent decision by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to pull out troops that had been deployed to help the army fight the M23.