Africa: Somalia Marks Africa Day, Highlights Historic Role in Founding OAU in 1963

Mogadishu — Somalia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Saturday hosted a ceremony at its headquarters in Mogadishu to commemorate Africa Day, marking the anniversary of the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) on May 25, 1963 -- later succeeded by the African Union (AU) in 2002.

Foreign Minister Abdisalam Omer Hadliye said Africa Day is of great significance to the continent, as it commemorates the birth of the OAU, a landmark in the fight against colonialism and a foundation for continental solidarity.

He reaffirmed that Somalia places Africa's agenda at the forefront of its foreign policy priorities.

The minister extended wishes of prosperity and unity to the continent, underscoring the importance of justice -- both in addressing the historical legacy of colonialism and in promoting equity among African nations today.

The event, organized in cooperation with IBS Bank, was attended by several cabinet ministers and African ambassadors based in Mogadishu.

Somalia is a founding member of the OAU and was a signatory to its founding charter in 1963.

The country played a prominent role in supporting liberation movements in Southern, Central, and Eastern Africa and contributed to diplomatic and military efforts aimed at resolving regional conflicts.

Notably, Somalia hosted the 11th OAU Summit in 1974 in Mogadishu, underscoring its early commitment to African unity and cooperation.