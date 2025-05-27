Africa: Chinese FM and African Envoys Mark Africa Day in Beijing, Pledge Stronger China-Africa Ties

Beijing — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday met with African diplomatic envoys in Beijing to jointly celebrate Africa Day, reaffirming China's commitment to deepening cooperation with the continent.

The event was attended by ambassadors and chargés d'affaires from more than 50 African countries accredited to China, as well as representatives of the African Union in Beijing.

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, hailed the historical strength of China-Africa relations. He noted that since the start of China's new era, President Xi Jinping has made five visits to Africa and has articulated a guiding philosophy for China-Africa engagement--marked by sincerity, real results, amity, and good faith, as well as the principles of pursuing the greater good and shared interests. These, he said, have helped elevate China's bilateral relations with African countries to the strategic level.

Wang said the relationship has now been upgraded to an "all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era," marking what he described as the best period in the history of China-Africa relations.

Recalling the 2023 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) held in Beijing, Wang highlighted President Xi's six proposals and ten partnership actions aimed at jointly advancing modernization. He said China is prepared to use the upcoming ministerial coordination meeting to push forward the forum's outcomes, set benchmarks for high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, and accelerate joint implementation of the Global Development Initiative, thereby promoting shared modernization between China and Africa.

Wang also stressed the importance of unity amid global uncertainty. "The more turbulent the international situation is, the more China and Africa need to strengthen solidarity and cooperation," he said. He called for joint opposition to power politics, promotion of multilateralism, defence of the United Nations-centered international system, and enhanced trade and investment liberalization.

"China will, as always, firmly support the just position of African countries and their greater role on the international stage," Wang stated.

In response, African envoys expressed strong support for China's global initiatives and applauded the ten partnership actions announced by President Xi. They said African nations are inspired and optimistic about the future of Africa-China cooperation.

The envoys reaffirmed their commitment to the one-China principle, voiced support for China's efforts to safeguard its sovereignty and achieve national reunification, and rejected any interference in China's internal affairs. They pledged to work closely with China to uphold the principles of the UN Charter and defend the shared interests of countries in the Global South.