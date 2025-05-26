Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Says Govt Aims to Negotiate With Germany for the Good of Affected Genocide Communities

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says as Namibia continues its discussions and negotiations with Germany in the pursuit of reparatory justice for the genocide, the country needs to stand united.

She said the negotiations are ongoing and the government aims to achieve a comprehensive resolution that adequately addresses Namibia's rightful claim for reparations and meets the needs of the affected communities.

Nandi-Ndaitwah was speaking at the 62nd anniversary of Africa Day on Sunday in the Oshana region. The theme for this year was 'Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations'.

She said the African Union (AU) has actively supported initiatives aimed at advancing justice and facilitating the payment of reparations, as

well as the restitution of cultural artifacts and heritage that were

pillaged during colonisation and enslavement.

"It is important to note that in 2001, the AU participated in the United

Nations World Conference against Racism, Racial

Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance, where the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action was adopted," she said.

The declaration acknowledged the horrific tragedies of racial and xenophobic violence, including slavery and the transatlantic slave trade.